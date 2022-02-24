Every non-vegetarian's favourite indulgence is undoubtedly a creamy, tasty, flavourful chicken dish. We can't get enough of it, whether it's juicy chicken tikkas or yummy chicken curry. Indian chicken curries are one of the most popular chicken meals in the world, having their own fan base. Plus, in the pool of delicious chicken recipes- we have tons of items to make. But, at times, all we want is a simple recipe that will be ready with basic ingredients. This way, our work in the kitchen also doesn't increase much, and we have a delectable dish ready in front of us in no time. So, if you are also looking for something like this, here we bring you a fantastic recipe of balti chicken that you must try!





A balti is a sort of curry served in a 'balti bowl', which is a thin, pressed-steel wok. This type of curry is cooked fast over high heat in the stir-fry style, using vegetable oil rather than ghee. The balti sauce is made with garlic and onions and a combination of spices. You can choose to make this with any kind of meat. Here we bring you an easy recipe for balti chicken. Once you make this recipe, pair it with naan or tandoori roti and onion rings topped with spicy chutney! Find the full recipe below:

Balti Chicken Recipe: Here's How To Make Balti Chicken

First, fry the chicken in a thick bottom pan. Next, add black cardamom, green cardamom, mace, cloves, cinnamon stick, black peppercorn and ginger-garlic paste to it. Now, add chopped ginger, green chillies, brown onion paste, chilli powder and salt. Sauté for 15 minutes and throw in some water. Cover the pot and cook on a slow fire. When it is cooked enough, add tomato puree and powdered spices. Continue cooking on a slow fire until the chicken is fully cooked and the oil is separated and floating on top. Serve hot with tandoori roti or steamed rice!





For the full recipe of balti chicken, click here.





Make this delicious delight , and let us know how you liked the taste of it!