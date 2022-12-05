There is no denying the fact that Indians have an obsession with fried snacks. It's nearly impossible to resist a plate of piping hot chicken cutlet, bonda, bhajiya, or fresh-from-the-pan French fries. However, to make most of these fried treats, we need to make the batter. This batter must be thick and perfect in order to provide the desired crunch to all of our favourite deep-fried treats. If you're wondering how to make the perfect batter at home, we've got some suggestions. In fact, using this batter will expedite and simplify your task. Make it ahead of time and keep it in the fridge for a day or two. It is an easy, quick, and ultimate solution for any fried food fan. You can use it to make quick breakfasts like cutlets and more, or snacks to go with your evening cup of tea to satisfy your cravings.





(Also Read: How To Make Fried Food Healthier - Easy Tips And Hacks)

Here're Are A Few Steps To Make Deep-Fried Snacks:



To prepare this batter, all you need are ingredients like all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, soda, water and milk (optional).

Take a bowl, add flour, baking powder and salt. Mix these together.





Add the milk and water and whisk until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. PS: Don't go overboard with the water. Otherwise, the batter will become thin. Now, dip paneer, potato, fish, chicken or anything you like in the batter. Allow the excess to drip off and use tongs when placing any item in the frying oil pan. Now, fry until golden. You can keep this batter for a day or two and use it to make a number of deep-fried snacks. For more such fried food tips, click here.







If you love pairing your evening tea with deep-fried snacks, click here for some of our best recipes.







So, what are you waiting for? Prepare this batter and enjoy your crispy snacks.