Ganesh Chaturthi is finally here and we can't wait to celebrate it with much fun and enthusiasm. Devotees around the world are all set to prepare the grand bhog to offer to the Lord Ganesha. While speaking of the bhog, modak is considered Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet treat and the bhog is just incomplete without including modak in it. That's why the sweet shops near our residence are laden with a variety of modaks. Coconut modak, mawa modak, khoya modak and even chocolate modak. Some people also try to make modaks at home.





However, while shaping and steaming the modaks, some modaks crack in between the process. Fret not, here we bring you a few tips that help in making crack-free modak without any hassle. These tips are shared by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor on his Instagram page. In the caption, he wrote, ''In a world full of fancy food, Ganpati Bappa's favourite Ukdiche Modak has a special place in my heart. Here's my tip to get a perfect crack-free Modak.'' Now, let's learn about the tips. Take a look below.





Once you are done filling the modak with the mixture and shaping it, dip the base of the modak in the cold water and then place it in the steamer. This will help avoid cracks while steaming the modaks.

Please note: Do not dip the modaks together. Do it one after another, otherwise, all the modaks will turn soggy.





Watch the complete video here:







Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, 2022!