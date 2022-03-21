There's something about chicken curries that makes us want to lick our plates every time we have it. Indeed, chicken curries are never enough! Prepared in a myriad of ways, unique to each and every region, this dish has a different fan base altogether. However, you would be surprised to know that most of these chicken curries are made with a combination of similar masalas, yet they taste so different; For instance, South Indian chicken curries have mild flavours while North Indian chicken curries are robust in taste and texture. If you are wondering that one of these days, you would be able to recreate the dhaba-style yumminess at home; well, we may have a recipe that may help you create something similar. It is called Dhaba-Style Chicken Bhuna Masala.





Chicken bhuna masala is a North Indian, dhaba-style recipe wherein juicy and succulent chicken pieces are roasted in a pool of rustic spices. You can pair them with rice or roti of your choice, and it is a delight each time. An interesting quality about this recipe is it has a perfect balance of sweet and spicy flavours from onion, tomatoes and some spices. If you are wondering how to prepare it at home? Read below.

Dhaba-Style Chicken Bhuna Masala Recipe: How To Make Dhaba-Style Chicken Masala

To begin with the recipe, marinate the chicken as long as you can. Once done, take a kadhai, add oil or clarified butter. Then add whole spices, saute for a minute. Once sauteed, add in the chopped onions and keep frying until they turn translucent.





Next step is to add ginger-garlic paste along with other spices and seasonings. Wondering what those ingredients are? Click here for the complete recipe.





Pair this chicken recipe with hot tandoori naan and your wholesome Dhaba-style meal is ready to be savoured!





