Weekdays can be stressful at times, especially when we have to balance our work and household responsibilities. And the pressure is increased by having to prepare meals every day! Don't you agree? Skipping meals is also not the solution as it can hamper health in so many ways. In that case, ordering food from outside is your next alternative. But is that a sustainable approach to pursue? Well, if you ask us, it isn't! It's expensive and also very unhealthy to consume every other day. For this reason, we advise always having quick recipes handy. The internet is brimming with delicious, and comforting recipes that can be made in a matter of minutes.





Recently, while looking for one of these recipes, we came upon a dish that quickly made us smile. We then tried preparing it at home, and voila, we found the ideal food to prepare for a quick lunch. Wonder what the dish is! It is called egg keema masala. One of the most versatile kitchen ingredients, eggs can be used in making a plethora of recipes. Be it for breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner, or even to satiate untimely hunger.





Egg recipes can be easily prepared in a matter of minutes.

Egg Keema Masala Recipe: How To Make Egg Keema Masala

To begin with, heat oil in a pan, add chopped onion and cook until the onion turns translucent. Add the spices like cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, and salt to taste along with chopped tomatoes. Cook the mixture until the tomatoes turn mushy.





Grate hard-boiled eggs and add them to the gravy. To achieve the desired consistency, add water and simmer the mixture well.





Add a few drops of lemon juice and some chopped coriander leaves on top and enjoy!





Can anything be easier than this? We guess nothing! If you love egg dishes, click here to find some of our best recipes.





Try this quick and easy-peasy egg keema masala at home and let us know how you and your family liked it in the comments below.