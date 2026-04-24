As summer sets in, cold drinks become a daily habit for staying refreshed. While the market shelves are filled with ready-made concentrates and packaged mixes that can be quickly stirred into milk or water, many traditional Indian drinks still hold a special place in home kitchens. These age-old recipes are not just about taste but also about comfort and balance. One such timeless drink is Thandai, a cooling beverage prepared by blending milk with a fragrant mix of dry fruits, spices, rose petals, and saffron.





Thandai is usually associated with the festival of Holi, but it continues to be enjoyed throughout the hot months. Rich, aromatic, and naturally cooling, it leaves you feeling refreshed and energised with every sip. Making Thandai masala at home allows you to control the ingredients, flavours, and sweetness, making it both healthier and more personalised.





Also Read: Thandai Mousse: The Ultimate Fusion Dessert Mixing Indian Flavours With French

Photo Credit: Istock

Why Thandai Is the Right Drink for Summer

Although ready-made Thandai masala is easily available, preparing it at home is simple and rewarding. The dry fruits and whole spices used in Thandai provide natural energy, help digestion, support immunity, and cool the body from within. Ingredients like fennel seeds, poppy seeds, and saffron are known for their cooling properties, making Thandai ideal for beating the summer heat. However, since it is often sweetened, it is best enjoyed in moderation.

How To Make Thandai Masala at Home

Ingredients for Thandai Masala

Almonds - 1/2 cup

Cashews - 1/2 cup

Pistachios - 1/2 cup

Fennel seeds - 2 tbsp

Melon seeds - 2 tbsp

Poppy seeds - 2 tbsp

Green cardamom - 25-30 pods

Black pepper - 1 tbsp (or as per taste)

Dried rose petals - 1-2 tbsp

Saffron - 1/2 tsp

1. Prepare And Dry The Ingredients

Ensure all nuts and seeds are clean and completely dry. Lightly sun-dry or air-dry them to remove any moisture before grinding.





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2. Grind Whole Spices First

Start by grinding cardamom seeds, black pepper, fennel seeds, and poppy seeds into a fine powder for even flavour distribution.

3. Add Dry Fruits And Seeds

Add almonds, cashews, pistachios, and melon seeds to the grinder and blend until a smooth, slightly coarse powder forms.

4. Mix Rose And Saffron

Add dried rose petals and saffron to the powdered mix and pulse briefly so their aroma blends evenly.

5. Check Texture And Store

The masala should be fragrant and finely ground. Let it cool completely before transferring to storage.

How To Store Thandai Masala

Store the prepared Thandai masala in an airtight glass jar and keep it in a cool, dry place or refrigerate it to maintain freshness for longer.

How To Make Thandai Using This Masala

To prepare Thandai, mix 1-2 teaspoons of this masala with chilled milk, add sugar to taste, blend well, and serve cold.





Homemade Thandai masala is a simple way to enjoy a traditional summer drink that refreshes the body while keeping flavours pure and natural.