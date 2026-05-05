May and June in India have a reputation problem. The heat arrives with full confidence, the humidity starts making its presence known, and most people's instinct is to either flee to the hills or wait the whole thing out indoors with the air conditioning on full blast. But here is what that logic misses: this is also one of the most quietly interesting times to be eating and drinking your way across the country. From coastal seafood festivals celebrating the last catch before the monsoon closes the sea, to rooftop food markets in Delhi that somehow make 38 degrees feel worth it, to mango-everything events that treat India's favourite fruit with the seriousness it genuinely deserves, May and June have more going on than they are given credit for. Here is where to be, and what to eat when you get there.





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Delhi

Artsy – Coffee & Culture Presents an Exhibit by Tapan Mitra - A Study in Silence, Self, and Serigraphy

At Artsy – Coffee & Culture, from April 16 to May 30, visitors immerse themselves in Tapan Mitra's introspective "The Art of the Absent Self" from 8:30 AM to 10:30 PM. Shaped by Kala Bhavana's discipline, Mitra's serigraphy masterpieces, housed in the US Library of Congress, National Gallery of Modern Art, and Lalit Kala Akademi, trace identity through absent everyday objects, blending technical precision with emotional depth. The serene space invites pause amid coffee and bites: crisp Iced Cappuccinos, nostalgic Vietnamese Iced Coffee, warm Hazelnut Lattes, decadent Cold Mocha Shakes, indulgent Tiramisu French Toast, elegant Kolkata Bhetki Steak, and nuanced Penne Alfredo de Jalapeño. Art, flavour, and stillness merge in a sensory journey.

Michelin Guide-Recognised Restaurant Jhol Makes Its Way to The Leela Ambience Gurugram

The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences is set to welcome Jhol, the Michelin Guide-recognised coastal Indian restaurant from Bangkok, for an exclusive dinner showcase at Diya on 29 and 30 May 2026. For two evenings, guests will experience Jhol's distinctive approach to coastal cuisine through a seven-course tasting menu that traces India's shoreline across nine states and one Union Territory, with thoughtful vegetarian and non-vegetarian expressions. Led by Chef De Cuisine Shreesha Rao, the showcase pairs precision-driven cooking with Diya's refined hospitality and signature Indian-inspired cocktails, creating a compelling dining experience shaped by flavour, technique, and storytelling.

A Culinary Journey Through Malaysia's Iconic Flavours, Brought to Life by Chef Fitri

Honk at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity is hosting Flavours of Malaysia, a curated dining experience running from 1st to 10th May 2026, led by guest chef Chef Fitri. With over 15 years of experience, Chef Fitri's cooking is rooted in the streets and home kitchens of Kuala Lumpur, shaped by the recipes of his mother and grandmother. At Honk, he brings that heritage to the table through a menu of Malaysian classics, satay, rendang, otak otak, seafood dishes and traditional desserts like onde onde and sagu gula melaka, offering Delhi diners a warm, authentic taste of Malaysia.

Mumbai

SALUD at Koishii Continues with Baltra Bar, Mexico City

The St. Regis Mumbai elevates its celebrated SALUD series with an exclusive one-night-only takeover by Mexico City's Baltra Bar at Koishii, the iconic rooftop restaurant boasting panoramic skyline views. Ranked 20 in North America's 50 Best Bars 2025 and 78 on The World's 50 Best Bars list, Baltra brings its ingredient-led mixology to one of Mumbai's top bars on May 9, 2026, from 7:30 PM onwards. Guests savour vibrant citrus-forward gin cocktails, smoky herbaceous mezcals, and crisp botanical tequilas, all crafted with inventive flair. This SALUD edition blends global talent, live music, and St. Regis hospitality against the city's glittering horizon.

Comorin Mumbai Hosts a One-Night Bar Takeover with Moët Hennessy, Featuring Khushnaz Raghina

Comorin Mumbai is set to host a one-night bar takeover with Moët Hennessy India on Friday, 8 May 2026, from 7 PM onwards, bringing an immersive, spirit-forward evening to Nilaya Anthology. The showcase will feature Khushnaz Raghina, Brand Ambassador at Moët Hennessy India, whose flavour-led approach to cocktails draws on more than 14 years in hospitality and beverage innovation. For the night, she will curate a menu featuring Glenmorangie The Original 12 Y.O., Belvedere Vodka, Ardbeg 10 YO and Chandon sparkling wine, with drinks that move from bright and floral to bold and smoky.





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Bengaluru

Mexico City's Baltra Bar Arrives at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

Behind the understated doors of The Cloak Society, Bengaluru's nights hum with low light and quiet intrigue, and now a rare guest steals the spotlight for one evening only. The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore's signature speakeasy hosts its first bar takeover since launch, welcoming Mexico City's Baltra Bar, ranked #20 on North America's 50 Best Bars and #78 globally. Led by acclaimed Beverage Director José Luis León, the team brings a menu of precise, restrained cocktails reinterpreting classics with fresh ingredients like yuzu, jasmine, and balanced citrus, paired with global bar bites such as Mexican Brassica and Tuna Tostada. For the city's cocktail connoisseurs, it's a discreet portal to a world usually requiring a flight. Date: 8th May 2026 at The Cloak Society.

Chennai

SHERATON GRAND CHENNAI X HOSA

Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa invites guests to savour A Refined Coastal Soirée, an exclusive pop-up collaboration with award-winning HOSA and Brand Chef Harish Rao. From May 8th to 10th, 2026, this limited-time event reimagines vibrant South Indian coastal flavours through a contemporary lens, blending traditional tastes with modern techniques and seasonal, regional ingredients. Set against a serene seaside backdrop, lunch unfolds at the elegant Pintail Lounge from 12:45 PM to 3:00 PM, while dinner captivates at C Salt from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Comforting yet innovative dishes promise an unforgettable culinary journey.