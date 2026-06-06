Shrimp is one of the most versatile and beloved seafood ingredients in the world that has found its way into countless regional specialities across continents. Whether grilled, fried, simmered in rich sauces, or paired with comforting stews, shrimp dishes showcase the unique culinary traditions of different cultures. Celebrating these iconic creations, international food and travel guide TasteAtlas has released its ranking of the top shrimp dishes in the world. From flavour-packed street food classics to traditional regional delicacies, the list offers a delicious journey through some of the finest shrimp-based dishes the world has to offer.





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Bengal's Chingri Malai Curry Claims High Spot

Among the top 50 shrimp dishes across countries, India managed to secure the number 11 place with West Bengal's much-loved seafood – Chingri Malai Curry. Although the dish made a decline from last year's 6th position, it is the only Indian dish in the list.

This Bengali delicacy combines juicy prawns with a velvety coconut milk gravy infused with fragrant spices. Each prawn is lightly fried before being simmered in a rich sauce scented with cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger, allowing it to soak up layers of flavour while remaining tender and succulent.





The curry strikes a perfect balance between sweet and spice. The creamy coconut milk adds a silky texture and subtle sweetness that complements the natural flavour of the prawns. Chingri Malai Curry is generally served with steaming hot white rice. In Bengal, this dish is often served during special occasions, including weddings, functions, birthdays, and the Bengali New Year, and it also makes a perfect option for lazy Sunday brunch.





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Mexican Shrimp Dish Clinches Top Spot

The list featured Mexico's Tacos Gobernador in the no. 1 position. It is a Mexican seafood favourite that combines shrimp with cheese and tortillas. The second position went to Camarones al Mojo de Ajo, another Mexican classic that combines sautéed shrimp in butter with plenty of garlic, chilli, and spices.





Then the third position went to Spain's Gambas al Ajillo, a popular dish where the shrimp is cooked in garlic-infused olive oil. Other top dishes in the list included Spain's Gambas a la Plancha and Brazil's Bobo de Camaro, among others.

Top 10 Shrimp And Prawn Dishes In The World, According To TasteAtlas:

1.Tacos Gobernado - Mexico

2. Camarones al Mojo de Ajo - Mexico

3. Gambas al Ajillo - Spain

4. Gambas a la Plancha - Spain

5. Bobó de Camarão - Brazil

6. Simiako Garidaki - Greece

7.Tacos de Camarones - Mexico

8. Chupe De Camarones - Peru

9. You Bao Xia - China

10. Bobo de Camarao - Peru





Which shrimp or prawn dish you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.