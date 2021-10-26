Do you remember the time when your mother would top of all your meals with a spoonful of ghee (clarified butter)? Whether it was sabzi, gravy, dal or even rice or roti, our mothers would always come to add some portion of ghee to our diet. At that time, we may not have liked its flavour, but today we try our best to find pure ghee and add it to our meals for nutrition. However, even though this widely used ingredient is readily available in the markets, there are chances that ghee could be adulterated. So, if you want to save yourself from that impurity, then fret not, as today we bring a simple and quick recipe with which you can make ghee at home.





Now, we know that making ghee at home sounds like an extensive task, but trust us, it is as simple as anything can be! And not to forget, that homemade ghee also has many benefits that aid our health.

5 Health Benefits Of Ghee

1. Aids Digestion:

Ghee is known to aid in digestion and prevent constipation. According to Dr Ashutosh Gautam, "Ghee is one of the most easily digestible fats used for cooking. Ghee is a natural remedy for balancing the heat element of the body. Having half teaspoon of ghee is a great way to detox."

2. Boosts immunity:

This ingredient can also help to increase immunity as it acts as a strong microbial and antiviral agent. It is also rich in soluble vitamins that help in development.

3. Good for heart health:

Contrary to popular assumption, ghee is a much safer option for heart health than refined oil. "Ghee can be consumed daily in small quantities as a source of saturated fats. Children can afford to have a larger quantity every day," says Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta.

4. Promotes weight loss:

Ghee can also help in weight loss. As per nutritionist, Rujuta Diwaker saturated fat that desi ghee has is the short-chain-fatty acid. This helps to burn stubborn fat while regulating your metabolism.

5. Boosts energy:

Ghee is also known to increase the energy level of a person. Any dish rich in ghee can keep you full for a longer time.





So, now you know health benefits of ghee, let us now learn how to make ghee at home.

How To Make Ghee At Home | Homemade Ghee Recipe:

First, bring milk to boil; leave it to cool for five hours. This forms a thick layer of cream (malai) over the top, remove this layer and keep it aside. The milk can be then used as skimmed milk for any purpose. Keep collecting the layered cream for a week and refrigerate it. For extracting ghee, take the cream collected over a period, add double the quantity of water, mix and whip till a froth floats on top. Separate the froth and heat it on low flame in a thick bottom saucepan till the fat separates into clarified ghee.





Now all you need to do is, add this ghee to your meals and enjoy!





For the step-by-step recipe of homemade ghee, click here.

Here Are 5 Other Ghee Recipes To Make With Homemade Ghee

1. Ghee Rice

Ghee rice is all about indulgence. To make an aromatic and rich flavour, all you need are simple household ingredients like coconut milk, cashews, sliced onions, peppercorns, and plenty of Ghee. Find the recipe here.

2. Paneer Ghee Roast

Paneer ghee roast is a delicious dish to have. This meal can be eaten as a snack wrapped in paratha since it has a rich and satisfying flavour, but if you add extra gravy to the paneer and serve it with rice, it can also be had for the main course! For the full recipe, click here.

3. Chicken Ghee Roast

This is the most popular and classic south Indian recipe, which can be found in almost any restaurant or home is the chicken ghee roast. This dish is spicy, tangy, and cooked in a hot red gravy with plenty of Ghee to enhance the flavour. See the recipe here.

4. Choorie Paratha

It's a flaky wheat flour flatbread packed with soaked dhuli moong dal. The choorie paratha is made with lots of Ghee in between the layers of the paratha. Find the recipe here.

5. Gondh Ladoo

The ladoo is high in calories and is said to speed up recovery and supply vital nutrients to the body. It is made with edible gold, desi ghee, sugar, raisins, and many chunky nuts and dry fruits. See the recipe here.

Make these recipes with your homemade Ghee, and let us know which one did you like the best.