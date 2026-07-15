With the arrival of the monsoon, many of us start craving hot pakoras and samosas. However, there is another seasonal delicacy that food lovers eagerly wait for every year - Ghevar. This iconic Rajasthani sweet is closely associated with the holy month of Sawan (Shravan) and the monsoon season. The popularity of Ghevar reaches its peak during festivals such as Teej and Raksha Bandhan. While it originated in Rajasthan, it is equally loved in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and several other parts of North India. Known for its unique honeycomb-like texture, Ghevar is made with maida and ghee, fried into a delicate disc, soaked in sugar syrup, and often topped with rabri and dry fruits such as almonds and pistachios.





Also Read: Craving Ghevar? 5 Foolproof Steps To Make Perfect Ghevar At Home

Why Is Ghevar Such A Popular Sweet?

Ghevar is much more than just a dessert; it is an important part of the monsoon and festive season in North India. Its demand rises significantly during Sawan, Teej, and Raksha Bandhan, when families often gift and enjoy it together. The sweet's crisp honeycomb texture sets it apart from other traditional Indian desserts, making every bite unique. Available in several varieties, including plain, malai, and rabri ghevar, it caters to different tastes and preferences. Its deep connection to Rajasthan's culinary heritage has helped it remain a festive favourite for generations.

How To Make Ghevar At Home

Ingredients

2 cups maida (refined flour)

1/2 cup ghee

1 cup chilled milk

2 cups ice-cold water

Ghee or oil for deep frying

For Sugar Syrup

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

A few saffron strands (optional)

For Garnishing

Rabri

Chopped almonds

Chopped pistachios

Method

Step 1: Prepare The Batter

Whisk the ghee with ice cubes until light and creamy. Remove the ice and gradually add the maida, milk, and chilled water to make a thin, smooth batter.





Also Read: Have You Tried Sindhi Ghevar (Gheeyar)? Here's How This Sweet Is Prepared

Step 2: Fry The Ghevar

Heat ghee or oil in a deep, narrow pan. Pour a small amount of batter from a height into the centre of the pan. Continue adding batter in batches, allowing the characteristic honeycomb pattern to form. Cook until golden and crisp, then carefully remove.

Step 3: Prepare The Sugar Syrup

Boil sugar and water together until a one-string consistency is achieved. Add saffron strands if desired.

Step 4: Soak And Decorate

Dip the prepared ghevar in the sugar syrup for a few seconds and allow the excess syrup to drain. Top with rabri and garnish generously with chopped almonds and pistachios.

Step 5: Serve

Serve immediately or chill for a while before serving for an authentic festive experience.





Crispy, syrupy, and rich with festive flavours, ghevar is one of the most cherished sweets of the monsoon season. Make it at home and enjoy a taste of Rajasthan's beloved culinary tradition with your family and friends.