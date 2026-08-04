India's food safety regulator has ordered a ban on the sale of select whisky and rum products made by major alcohol manufacturers, citing violations related to flavouring practices and product labelling.





The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said some manufacturers were found adding flavours that mimic the natural taste and aroma of spirits such as rum and whisky. Certain alcoholic beverage manufacturers were also making age-related claims that allegedly violated existing regulations.





India is one of the world's largest alcohol markets, generating an estimated $40 billion in annual revenue, Reuters reported.

FSSAI's action affects products from companies including United Spirits (a subsidiary of Diageo), Inbrew Beverages, and Mohan Rocky Springwater - some of the major players in the market. The products involved in the current action are largely locally produced spirits that are typically more affordable than imported whisky, Scotch and rum.

Use Of Flavouring Substances To Recreate Taste And Aroma Of Rum Or Whisky

According to the regulator, the characteristic flavour and aroma of products such as rum and whisky should naturally emerge from ingredients and production methods, including raw materials, fermentation, yeast activity, distillation and maturation.





However, some manufacturers were allegedly adding external flavouring substances designed to recreate the taste and aroma associated with rum or whisky.





FSSAI argued that this could mislead consumers because the products were being sold as standard whisky or rum despite not developing those sensory characteristics naturally.

What Should Be The Correct Labelling?

The regulator said that, in such cases, products should instead be labelled according to their true nature, such as "rum-flavoured spirit" or "whisky-flavoured spirit".

Artificial Flavours Make The Rum And Whisky "Sub-Standard"

FSSAI said samples of rum and whisky from multiple manufacturers were tested in laboratories, which found the presence of artificial or nature-identical flavours that rendered the products "sub-standard" under applicable regulations.





The regulator cited laboratory observations stating that the addition of artificial flavours was masking the product's natural flavour profile. It also noted that failing to market such products as flavoured spirits could potentially mislead consumers.





FSSAI referred to provisions under the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018, which require rum and whisky to possess the characteristic taste and aroma associated with those products.

Old Monk's "7 Years Old Blended" Claim Under Scrutiny

The regulator also flagged the "7 Years Old Blended" claim used on a variant of Old Monk XXX Rum.





According to FSSAI's investigation, the product's primary component was neutral spirit that had not been matured or aged, while matured rum spirit accounted for less than 5 per cent of the blend.





The authority said this was potentially misleading because existing regulations require the age statement on a blended spirit to be determined by the youngest spirit used in the blend.

Popular Brands Named In The Enforcement Action

Based on laboratory findings, FSSAI said prohibition orders were issued for the sale of the following products:

Old Monk The Legend, Old Monk Gold Reserve and Old Monk XXX Matured Rum: Mohan Rocky Springwater, Khopoli

McDowell's No.1 Rum: United Spirits, Baramati

Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky and Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum: Inbrew Beverages, Madhya Pradesh

Central Province Whisky and McDowell's No.1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum: Associated Alcohol & Breweries, Madhya Pradesh

Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky: United Spirits, Madhya Pradesh

The regulator also said inspections and sample collection were conducted at Goa-based Mandexi Distilleries & Breweries, while notices have been issued to six additional manufacturers in Maharashtra.





What Will Happen To The Existing Stock?

FSSAI said two manufacturers appealed against the prohibition orders and subsequently received conditional relaxation.





Under the revised arrangement, existing stock can be sold if the front label clearly discloses the true nature of the product. However, future production must not include identical flavour additions such as rum flavour in rum or whisky flavour in whisky, the regulator said.

Problem Not With Using Flavours, But "Flavour Of Alcoholic Beverage"

FSSAI clarified that it is not banning flavouring substances in alcoholic beverages altogether.





The regulator said manufacturers are legally permitted to use natural and nature-identical flavouring substances, including flavours such as coffee or vanilla, where such use is permitted and serves a legitimate technological purpose.





The issue under investigation, it said, relates specifically to adding the flavour of the alcoholic beverage itself. Examples cited by the regulator include adding rum flavour to rum or whisky flavour to whisky.





FSSAI argued that such flavouring serves no legitimate technological function because those characteristics are expected to arise naturally from the product itself. The authority compared the practice to adding coffee flavour to coffee or tea flavour to tea.

Not All Manufacturers Are Adding Whisky, Rum Flavours

The food regulator emphasised that the matter does not reflect practices across the entire alcoholic beverage sector.





According to FSSAI, many manufacturers continue to produce standardised alcoholic beverages that fully comply with regulatory requirements. The authority said the present action is directed only at certain producers whose products are made predominantly from neutral or extra-neutral alcohol before flavourings are added to recreate the expected taste profile.





The regulator further stated that no internationally recognised manufacturing practice involves adding rum flavour to rum or whisky flavour to whisky to create the defining characteristics of those beverages.





NDTV has reached out to Diageo India for comment. Responses, if received, will be added to the story.