Ever since the lockdown began, we all have tried our hands-on cooking. Whether it's our favourite spicy dishes or new kinds of drinks, our inner chefs surely have come to learn a lot. But one of the things that most of us are still trying to master are the Indian desserts. Sweet dishes are one of those things that need patience and practice to get the taste perfect. So, if you also want to improve your hands-on making the sweet dishes, today we bring you a simple recipe of moongfali ki barfi that is absolutely delicious to have.





Till now, we have most commonly heard about Kaju ki barfi, badam barfi, moong dal barfi and so on. But this recipe of moongfali ki barfi is going to become your number one favourite as it is easy to make and yummy in its taste. Make this barfi for any party, event or occasion, and people of all ages will love to gorge on it.

Here Is The Recipe Of Moongfali Ki Barfi | Moongfali Barfi Recipe

First, take the peanuts and roast them till they slightly turn light brown in colour. Then add the peanuts in a blender and blend. Once done, take it out in a bowl and mix with milk powder.

Then in a separate pan, mix sugar and water to form a thick sugary syrup. To this, add the peanut mixture and combine quickly. Now add ghee and combine again.





Take this mixture out on parchment paper or any greased tray. Flatten out the batter and top it with the dry fruits of your choice. Let it cool, and then cut it in small barfi shapes!





For the full recipe of moongfali ki barfi, click here.





Make this delightful recipe and let us know how you liked it.