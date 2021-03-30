Cheese is comfort food we can add to practically anything. Drizzle some grated cheese on bread, and grill it to get a quick grilled cheese sandwich. Sprinkle some cheese on top of pasta to get a gooey, cheesy delight. There are many varieties of cheeses produced in India and across the globe, and each of them has a distinct aroma and flavour. France is one of the countries well-known for its cheeses which are considered some of the finest in the world. And if recent reports are to be believed, the demand for cheese went up 8% while in the year 2020.

According to figures from farming agency FranceAgriMer and market data firm Kantar, the amount of cheese purchased by French shoppers for at-home consumption increased by more than 8% in 2020, compared with just 2% the previous year. This is a clear indication that French households had an inclination towards indulging in comfort foods during the period of lockdown. Mozzarella cheese - which is commonly used in making Pizza - was the one that saw the steepest demand among major cheese categories with a 21% volume jump. Another hot favourite was the Raclette, a winter cheese whose demand went up by 12%.

The demand for mozzarella went up by 21% in France.

Augustin Denous', a shop specialising in cheese in Boulogne-Billancourt outside Paris, has reported more trade from locked-down households looking for a culinary treat. "In our little way, we've helped prevent people going completely gloomy. There's been a moment of pleasure at the dinner table with good wine, good bread and good cheese. It's one of those pleasures that are still accessible," one of Denous' customers, Nicolas, said to Reuters.

Cheese lovers also see an opportunity to safeguard France's renowned array of artisanal cheeses. "There is really an enthusiasm about farming and we need to make sure that is reflected in the arrival of new, younger producers," said Veronique Richez-Lerouge, president of France's local cheeses association and founder of an annual cheese day, taking place on Saturday.

Do you feel a similar trend may have emerged in the lockdown period in your locality? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.