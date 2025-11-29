There is always a new food trend waiting to take over social media and this time, it is iffa chicken that has everyone talking. The dish has become a sensation for its creamy texture, comforting flavours, and surprisingly simple cooking method. Home cooks are recreating it across the country and sharing their versions online. The recipe was originally shared by the Instagram page @aathirasethumadhavan and quickly found its way into countless kitchens. Its growing popularity rests in how easy it is to prepare while still tasting indulgent. If you have been curious about this viral recipe, here is everything you need to know.

What Is Iffa Chicken?

Iffa chicken is a trending Dubai-style dish featuring crispy, juicy chicken coated in a rich, creamy Arabic-inspired sauce. It's become wildly popular on social media for its bold flavors, a perfect blend of spices, butter, cream, mayonnaise (and sometimes cheese) that create a velvety, indulgent coating.

Can You Have Iffa Chicken On A Weight Loss Diet?

Yes, you can enjoy it in moderation if cooked mindfully. Using less oil, low-fat dairy and portion control can help keep it diet friendly.

What To Serve With Iffa Chicken?

The dish pairs well with lighter sides that balance its creamy notes. Millet rotis, red rice, steamed vegetables, or a fresh salad work beautifully.

How To Make Viral Iffa Chicken At Home | Iffa Chicken Recipe

1. Marinate the chicken

Mix curd, ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, turmeric, coriander, pepper, garam masala, vinegar and salt in a bowl. Add chicken and coat well. Marinate for at least 1 hour or overnight.

2. Prepare the white sauce

Blend egg whites, cheese, skim milk, vinegar, garlic, salt, and sugar. Blend until smooth and creamy.

3. Cook the chicken

Heat a non-stick pan and spray with oil. Cook chicken on medium-high for 4-5 minutes per side until golden. Cover and cook for another few minutes until the masala thickens.

4. Add the white sauce

Pour the sauce over the chicken. Cover and cook on low heat for 2-3 minutes.

5. Finish

Garnish with chopped coriander. Serve hot with millet rotis, red rice or sauteed vegetables.

Watch the full video below:

What Type Of Cheese Is Best For Iffa Chicken?

Processed cheese or mozzarella works well because they melt smoothly. Both offer a mild flavour that balances the spices without overpowering the dish.





Tips For Making Perfect Iffa Chicken At Home:

Keep the marinade simple and allow enough resting time for flavour absorption.

Do not rush the cooking, slow heat helps the masala thicken naturally.

Add the white sauce only at the end to maintain its creamy texture.

So, will you try making iffa chicken at home? Share with us in the comments section below!