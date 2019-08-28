High-Protein Diet: Try This Low-Carb Minced Chicken Salad Recipe For Lunch

This chicken salad recipe may help you load up on protein daily

Highlights Protein is a crucial macro-nutrient required by the body

Dietary protein is required for retaining and repairing muscles

This minced chicken salad is a perfect combination of protein and veggies

Chicken is considered one of the best sources of dietary protein out there. Being in the category of white meats, chicken is considered a healthier meat alternative for mutton or other red meats, as it contains less amount of saturated fat as compared to the latter. Saturated fat is said to increase the levels of cholesterol in the body, which may result in numerous health conditions like heart diseases, obesity etc. Although the levels of fat in a dish depends on the cut of meat and the way it is prepared, chicken is still considered a better source of dietary protein as compared to red meat and may be used in a high-protein low-carb diet, if cooked in the right way.





Dietary protein is essential for building and retaining muscle mass in the body. Meeting your daily requisite levels of protein is essential for repair and recovery of muscles after an intense workout. Adding good amounts of protein is particularly important when you're following a low-carb diet for weight loss. This is because protein is considered a satiating nutrient, which also helps you stay full for longer. Pairing your protein with the right kind of ingredients in a meal is quite important to ensure that you get a good mix of macro and micro-nutrients in your diet.

Also Read: Healthy Diet: How Much Protein Is Enough? Celeb Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary Reveals All About Protein





Low-carb diet: Include vegetables with your protein while following a low-carb diet

Minced Chicken Salad Recipe For High-Protein Diet

This recipe that you may add to your high-protein diet is a combination of good amounts of protein from the chicken mince and a rainbow of essential micro-nutrients like minerals and vitamins from a host of low-carb vegetables. The delicious and flavourful salad dressing is made from sweet chilli sauce, soy sauce, ginger, peanut butter, coriander or cilantro and red pepper flakes. Use the dressing sparingly, if you need your salad to be low in calories as the sauces and the peanut butter may contain excessive amount of salt and sugar. The recipe suggests serving the salad in tarts, which are fried and hence, maybe left out if you're on a low-carb diet.





Also Read: Healthy Snacks: 5 Protein-Rich Healthy Cookie Recipes To Add To Your Diet





High-Protein Diet- Here's how to make the minced chicken salad:

1. Heat some olive oil in a skillet and add chicken mince, garlic, onions, salt and pepper and cook until the chicken is done.





2. Add the chopped carrots, cabbage and green onions to the mix and stir well until the vegetables are cooked.





3. In a small bowl, make the dressing by combining all the ingredients and then stir it until smooth.





4. Add the dressing to the pan and mix until the dressing is combined well with the salad. Top with fresh coriander or cilantro.





Click here for the full recipe and details of the ingredients. You can add more low-carb vegetables of your choice to this salad to make it more filling and nutritious.







