Let's be honest, mornings can be chaotic! Between hitting the snooze button, getting dressed and rushing out the door, it's easy to skip breakfast altogether. But skipping breakfast isn't the best idea. Luckily, there are several instant recipes that can be ready in a jiffy, saving you a lot of time in the kitchen. One recipe that deserves your attention is instant stuffed uttapam. You may have tried instant uttapam recipes before, but this stuffed version takes it to the next level. This South Indian delight is not only mouth-watering but also ridiculously easy to make. With a crispy exterior, fluffy interior and spicy potato filling, you'll be hooked from the first bite. The recipe for this delicious uttapam was shared by the Instagram page @myflavourfuljourney.

What Makes Instant Stuffed Uttapam A Must-Try?

Instant stuffed uttapam is a game-changer for breakfast or snack time. With its crispy exterior, fluffy interior and savoury potato filling, it's a treat that's both satisfying and delicious. Plus, it's incredibly easy to make, thanks to the instant suji batter. Whether you're a busy bee or a foodie, this recipe is a must-try!

Is Instant Stuffed Uttapam Healthy?

The good news is that instant stuffed uttapam can be a relatively healthy option. Made with suji and filled with boiled potatoes, it's a good source of complex carbohydrates and fibre. You can also customise the recipe to suit your dietary preferences by using minimal oil and adding nutritious ingredients. Of course, like any food, moderation is key. Enjoy your uttapam as part of a balanced diet and feel good about what you're putting in your body!

What To Pair With Instant Stuffed Uttapam?

The possibilities are endless! Instant stuffed uttapam pairs perfectly with a variety of dips and chutneys, such as coconut chutney, tomato chutney or sambar. You can also serve it with a side of green salad for a refreshing contrast. For a more indulgent treat, try pairing it with a warm cup of masala chai or filter coffee. Whatever your preference, instant stuffed uttapam is sure to delight your taste buds.

How To Make Instant Stuffed Uttapam | Uttapam Recipes

Start by combining suji, curd, water and salt in a large bowl. Mix well and set aside.

Next, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, chopped green chillies and onions.

Saute for a few seconds, then add fresh curry leaves, turmeric powder, garam masala and boiled potatoes.

Mash the potatoes using the back of a spoon, ensuring they're well coated with the spices. Sprinkle kasuri methi and mix again.

Now, blend the prepared suji-curd batter in a food blender until smooth. Transfer the batter to a bowl and add a pinch of baking soda. Mix well.

Pour a spoonful of the batter onto a non-stick tawa and top it with a flattened portion of the prepared potato mixture.

Cover the potato mixture with more suji batter, ensuring it's fully enclosed.

Cover the pan with a lid and cook for a few minutes. Flip the uttapam and cook the other side.

Brush the uttapam with butter and serve hot! Your instant stuffed uttapam is now ready to be enjoyed!

Tips And Tricks To Elevate Your Stuffed Uttapam:

Use leftover aloo sabzi as stuffing to save prep time and reduce food waste.

Add grated carrots, peas or spinach to the filling for a nutrition boost.

Use a dosa pan or cast-iron tawa for even crisping and that golden finish.

Skip butter and brush with ghee for a healthier, aromatic twist.

Make mini uttapams for kids or tiffin boxes - they cook faster and are fun to eat.

These small tweaks can make a big difference, especially on busy mornings. Feel free to experiment and make the recipe your own!

Now that you've seen the recipe in action, it's time to give it a try! Head to your kitchen and whip up this delicious instant stuffed uttapam to wow your family. Happy Cooking!