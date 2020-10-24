High-Protein Diet: How To Make Soya Uttapam For A Fulfilling, Healthy Bite

High-Protein Diet: This Soya Uttapam is a must-try for a healthy bite.

South Indian food has a fan following of its own than spans continents, age groups and even meal times. Soft, fluffy idlis with piping hot sambhar makes for a delicious breakfast, every single time. Appe or Paniyaram can make for a yummy and wholesome snack at any time of the day. Uttapam is also a hot favourite dish among kids and grown-ups alike. This Soya Uttapam makes for a hearty and wholesome dish that can be had whenever hunger pangs strike.





Soya is a well-known source of protein especially in the vegetarian diet. Soya granules and chunks are often incorporated in a number of vegetarian recipes. However, this Soya Uttapam recipe uses soya flakes in the batter itself - which makes the whole dish enriched with good protein. Other than this, the recipe uses a simple rice flour and sooji batter which makes the Uttapam chewy and crisp. The use of buttermilk in the Soya Uttapam recipe is essential to give an interesting edge to the Soya Uttapam. An array of interesting spices are also used to make the Uttapam batter tasty and delightful!





(Also Read: How To Make Oats Uttapam For A Healthy And Wholesome Breakfast)

How To Make Soya Uttapam | Easy Soya Uttapam Recipe For High-Protein Diet

To begin with the Soya Uttapam recipe, start by making the tadka for the batter. Fry spices such as mustard, hing along with a pinch of Urad and Chana Dal. Now add the soya flakes and let the tempering cook. Once the mixture is cooled, add rice flour, sooji and buttermilk and some water if required. Let the batter sit for half an hour. Your Soya Uttapam batter is ready! Heat a tawa and spread the batter along with diced vegetables. Cook both sides till golden-brown and serve hot and fresh!





So, the next time hunger pangs strike - try this wholesome and appetising Soya Uttapam. You will be making it again very soon! Click here for the full recipe of Soya Uttapam.







