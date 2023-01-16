South Indian food indeed occupies a special place in our hearts. Whether it's the comforting idli-sambhar or a tumbler of filter coffee, there's something so delicious about every dish from the cuisine! Apart from the usual rice-based dishes, rava or semolina is also abundantly used in various recipes. The humble grain is a quick and easy substitute for the fermented batters and can be used to prepare any dish in a matter of minutes. From rava masala dosa to rava appe, we have seen so many South Indian recipes made with rava or semolina. But have you heard of rava uttapam? This chewy and delicious recipe makes for the ideal South Indian breakfast treat.





Rava uttapam is nothing but the usual uttapam recipe, with a twist of sooji or rava in it. The batter isn't made with rice or dal but uses sooji instead. This gives the uttapam a nice and chewy texture that tastes simply irresistible! Further, the addition of sooji means that there is no need to ferment the batter for too long. The instant rava uttapam can be prepared in a matter of minutes without any hassle. Thus, you can pack it for breakfast or lunch, and it can even be a healthy addition to your children's tiffin box.





Rava Uttapam is an excellent and simple breakfast. Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Rava Uttapam | Quick And Easy Rava Uttapam Recipe | South Indian Rava Uttapam

To make rava uttapam, all you need are a few simple ingredients that are easily available in the kitchen. You can substitute any local or seasonal vegetables in this recipe as per the produce available in your local markets. This recipe also has the addition of an interesting tempering, but that is completely optional. Also, remember to add the soda at the very end so that the batter stays fluffy!

Start by mixing sooji with curd and slowly mixing in water to get a thick consistency. Let it rest for a couple of minutes.

Add vegetables, spices and condiments to the uttapam batter. Adjust the water if required. You can also prepare tempering with mustard seeds and curry leaves to add to the batter, but this is completely optional.

Finally, add fruit salt or baking soda and give it a good mix. Now, heat up a non-stick tawa or griddle and grease it lightly.

Add small portions of the rava uttapam batter and let it cook on medium-low heat. Once it's done, flip it over and cook the other side. Serve hot with the chutney of your choice!

So, what are you waiting for? Whip out your aprons and try this instant rava uttapam recipe. Trust us, it will become your go-to South Indian breakfast and you will relish this preparation again and again.