Let us take a moment and thank sandwiches for their incredibly versatile nature. Super-quick, easy to make, wholesome and satiating - a sandwich is a dream come true for all those who are pressed for time and ingredients and even for amateur cooks who want to treat themselves to something delicious. Basic, layered or something extravagant, there are a number of ways to make a great sandwich and trust us, no matter what recipe you choose to make, it is sure to taste nothing but delicious. Adding to the list of never-ending sandwich recipes, here, we bring you a sandwich recipe shared by Chef Ranveer Brar on his Instagram.





He named this recipe 'Junglee Sandwich'. If you are in the mood to eat something overloaded, this sandwich recipe is worth trying. From paneer to capsicum, tomatoes and whatnot, this sandwich is loaded with ingredients. So, without any further ado, let's learn how to make it. For the complete step-by-step detailed recipe, watch the video below.

Junglee Sandwich Recipe: How To Make Junglee Sandwich

To prepare the salsa dip for the sandwich, take a bowl, add finely chopped green chillies, onion, tomato, capsicum, salt to taste, lemon juice, degi red chilli powder and mix it well. Keep it aside for further use.





To prepare masala mayonnaise, take a bowl, add mayonnaise, garam masala, chaat masala, degi red chilli powder, mix it well and keep it aside for further use.





To assemble:

Start with taking four bread slices. Apply butter to one side of the bread slice. Now, apply green chutney. Take prepared salsa, and spread it evenly. Sprinkle some sev on the top; add paneer and sweet corn, and sprinkle prepared masala.

Once done, grate beetroot, crush some potato chips and grate cheese on top of it.

Take another bread slice, apply butter on one side and then apply masala mayonnaise, mustard sauce, and schezwan sauce on the other side. Place the masala mayonnaise side facing the filling side.

Close it with the remaining filling bread slices to make a sandwich. Heat a grill pan, apply butter to the sandwich and grill on both sides until the sandwich becomes golden in colour.

Garnish it with mayonnaise, tomato ketchup, potato chips, grate cheese on top and sprinkle some coriander leaves.

Serve it hot.

Try it out and let us know how it turned out!



