The summer months are almost here and there is a list of things that are making us excited! The thought of biting into juicy and delicious summer fruits, the variety of cold shakes and smoothies, and the countless ice cream binges are just some of those! Another item that definitely makes the list of our summer favourites is mango. Months before the juicy and golden mangoes reach our plates; we are right now surrounded by the tangy and tantalizing raw mangoes all around us. From kachi kerri juice to kacha aam shake, there are many ways to savour these raw mangoes. And, if you are looking for more ideas to utilise these raw mangoes, we found just the recipe that you need. It is a delicious, sweet, and tangy, Kacha Aam Murabba.

Kacha aam murabba is great for the summer season. Yes, you read that right. If you thought murabba could be made only with amla, well, this video right here is ready to burst that myth. Shared by food blogger Parul Gupta on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', the kacha aam murabba is the best way to preserve and relish these seasonal fruits. These raw mangoes are packed with vitamins and minerals and are known to prevent the body from the intense heat and dehydration that we usually face in the summer months. They are also known to strengthen immunity and boost energy in a person. So, keeping these points in mind, let's get started with the recipe for a delicious and tangy kacha aam murabba, shall we?

Kacha Aam Ka Murabba Recipe | How To Make Kacha Aam Ka Murabba

Before starting the recipe for this khatta meetha murabba, it is necessary to soak raw mangies in water overnight. Peel the mangoes and cut them into medium size wedges. Boil again and mix with some honey/sugar/mishri. Let this sit for some time and then cook in a pan until the sugar syrup has reached your desired consistency. For a hint of rich aroma and taste, you may use cinnamon sticks, green cardamom pods, and some kesar (Saffron). Once done, these can be enjoyed and stored for months to come. For the detailed recipe, take a look at the video.







Are you drooling yet? Well, go give this raw mango murabba a try and let us know how it turns out in the comments below.