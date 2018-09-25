How To Make Anjeer (Fig) Ka Murabba: Simple Recipe To Try At Home!

Sarika Rana | Updated: September 25, 2018 16:08 IST
It's the season figs or anjeer as they are popularly known in India. This fruit is not only tasty but comes packed with numerous health benefits. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, figs are a lovely, sweet and seasonal fruit, generally available from July to September, and can be enjoyed dried or fresh. Both dried and fresh figs are beneficial foods for blood pressure, thanks to their high potassium levels, and are also beneficial for maintaining a good digestive system and improving bone health. Figs make a great snack option; so, you can replace your candy or chocolate with figs, especially if you are looking to lose weight. While there are more ways to consume figs, one of the best ways to use them is to make anjeer ka murabba. Traditionally prepared with fruits, sugar and spices, anjeer ka murabba makes an important part of Indian households and is used extensively for its medicinal properties.
If you wish to prepare anjeer ka murabba at home, we have got you covered. Culinary Expert and Food Blogger, Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji shares an amazing recipe of anjeer ka murabba along with some tips to keep in mind.
Soaking Time For Anjeer: 02 Hours
Preparation Time: 10 Minutes
Cooking Time: 20 Minutes
Ingredients:
Method:
Chef Tips:
Go ahead and make some delicious anjeer ka murabba before the season ends!
