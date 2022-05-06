If you happen to be a seafood lover, you came to the right place. Till now, we are sure that you must have eaten all kinds of fish curries from Bengal. So, how about we change that menu and give you an entirely different flavour from South India? South Indian fish curries are always a treat to eat. The gravy has a good balance of creamy and acidic flavours, and the soft and delicious fish is simply divine. Generally, the south flavours include tamarind, lemon, curry leaves, mustard leaves, and whole red chillies that kick it up a notch. So, if you are looking for a dish that is an explosion of flavours, you have to try out this fantastic Karwar fish curry!





This delicious fish recipe hails from the Karwar region (North Karnataka). Karwar food is distinct since it retains its native roots despite Portuguese influences. Karwar cuisine has a distinct style, flavour, and taste when compared to Maharashtrian cuisine. The flavours are bold and will tempt your taste buds, making you want more! So, with that being said, you have to try out this amazing Karwar fish curry. Find the recipe below:

Karwar Fish Curry Recipe: Here's How To Make Karwar Fish Curry

First, take a pan and dry roast spices like red chilli, peppercorn, fenugreek seeds, ginger, garlic and coriander seeds. Then blend to make masala. Now add some oil to a pan and cook onion, ginger, and garlic. When it softens, add the fish and cook. Throw in the prepared spice mix with some coconut milk and let it cook. Add salt as per taste. Now add kokum and bring to a boil. Once it is done, garnish it with lemon and serve! You can pair this curry with some steaming rice and enjoy.

For the full recipe of Karwar Fish Curry, click here.





Try out this amazing recipe and let us know how you liked its taste!