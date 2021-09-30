Who said chicken was the only quick party snack out there? Because if you ask, the seafood lovers will confirm that the versatile fish can be made much faster than its chewy meaty counterparts. In fact, one of the most popular recipes amongst fish lovers, fish pakoda is a crunchy snack that can be prepared in less than 15 minutes. So, the next time you want to impress your guest with a quick and easy non-vegetarian starter, ditch the usual chicken dishes and choose this recipe instead!

Fish fry can be a crunchy and delicious snack

Fish pakoda is made by frying small juicy chunks of boneless fish dipped in a batter of besan and spices until it reaches the perfect golden shade. Crispy and crunchy, fish pakoda is the perfect finger food to be added to your next party menu. Out of the many varieties of fish available to you, you may go for the surmai or rohu for these flavourful fish pakodas.

Fish is also known to be loaded on nutrients - along with being high in omega-3 fatty acids, it is considered great for hair health, skin health, and other benefits.

How to make fish pakoda in under 15 minutes l Fish pakoda recipe:

Take small fish chunks and add salt and lime juice to let it marinate for some time. In another bowl, add besan, ginger garlic paste, chaat masala, salt, and some other ingredients to make a semi-liquidy batter. Dip the fish pieces in the batter and fry until golden. Take off the heat and the snack is ready to be savored. For the detailed recipe, look at the video in the header section.





