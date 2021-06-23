As soon as Indian homemade desserts are mentioned, one of the dishes that come to our mind is a warm bowl of halwa. This soft, gooey and hot dessert is an all-time favourite and hardly takes half an hour to cook. As Indians, we have experimented with different flavours and ingredients. From sooji and atte ka halwa to beetroot or watermelon halwa; there is a long list of varieties for you to try. While our mothers make this dish for every occasion- we all have at least one favourite kind of halwa that we love to eat. And to add to your list of Halwa recipes, we bring you a recipe of Kashmiri halwa that you would love to devour on.





As the name suggests, Kashmiri Halwa is a delicacy from Kashmir and is made out of oats, milk, dry fruits and saffron. This dessert is not only yummy but also easy to make. You can choose to have this with paratha, puri or roti. So, if you are still thinking to make a last-minute dessert for your guests- then Kashmiri halwa would be a great addition to your feast!

Kashmiri Halwa is a delicacy from Kashmir

Here Is The Full Step-By-Step Recipe Of Kashmiri Halwa:

To make this dish, you would require one cup of oats, two cups of milk, half cup of grain sugar, 4 tablespoons of ghee, one teaspoon of green cardamom powder, two-three saffron threads and dry fruits like nuts, cashews and almonds.





First, add two-three tablespoons of ghee in a non-stick pan. To that, add your oats and cook till the colour changes slightly. In a separate pan, heat milk and sugar till it boils. Once the sugar is dissolved completely, add fried oats and stir continuously. To this, add cardamom powder and remaining ghee. Mix this well. Then add the saffron threads; once the aroma of the halwa reaches your nose, it is ready to be served. At last, garnish it with dry fruits and enjoy.





For the full recipe of Kashmiri Halwa, click here.





Make this recipe today and let us know how you liked it!




