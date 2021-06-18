Raise your hand if you love street food too! The delicious tikkis, the mouthwatering gol gapes, the street-style dosa with yummy chutneys and sambar is something which we all love having. But ever since the pandemic has entered our lives, we all miss the local street vendors and the aroma of fresh food that would make us hungry every time we pass by. Despite being in lockdown, we all have managed to make delicious food at our homes and satisfy our food cravings with available ingredients. To make yet another street food of your liking, we bring you an easy recipe of khasta kachori and aloo ki sabzi.





Khata kachori with aloo ki sabzi is one the most popular street foods; dip the kachoris in the aloo ki sabzi and enjoy the whole meal. While searching for an easy recipe, we came across this khasta kachori and aloo ki sabzi recipe by food vlogger 'Cooking With Reshu'.

Here's How To Make Khasta Kachori And Aloo Ki Sabzi | Khasta Kachori And Aloo Ki Sabzi Recipe:

To make the kachoris, you would need two cups of maida, a three-fourth tablespoon of salt, one-fourth cup of oil, and knead a soft dough out of it. Let it rest for 15 minutes. In a separate bowl take 3-4 boiled shredded potatoes and add one and a half spoon of fennel seeds, one tablespoon of coriander powder, one teaspoon baking soda and four tablespoons of gram flour. Mix this well.





After some time, take some part of your dough and roll it out then fill in your stuffing. Then close the dough and roll it gently. Fry these kachoris on medium to low flame.





For aloo ki sabzi, take a saucepan, add three-four tablespoons of oil, heat it on medium flame, add one teaspoon of cumin seeds, one tablespoon of ginger, and two-three chopped green chillies, two medium-sized chopped tomatoes and salt according to taste. Combine this till the flavours mix well. Then add turmeric, red chilli powder and dhania powder.





When the oil separates from the masala, then add some water into it. Let it boil and then add your potatoes. When this curry comes to a boil, then add one tablespoon of mango powder, half tablespoon of black pepper, garam masala and kala namak. Your aloo ki sabzi is ready to be served and enjoyed with kachoris.





Watch the full recipe of khasta kachori and aloo ki sabzi here:



