Imagine this: you just got back home after spending time in the blazing sun. With dehydration almost hitting your body, you crave something chilled and delicious. And during this time, what could be better than having some cold sherbat, especially if it is the khus one! The green coloured khus sherbat has the perfect sweetness and a refreshing taste. It almost feels like magic in this summer season. This green coloured drink is rejuvenating but did you know that khus also has several health benefits that aid us in many ways?! Sounds a bit surprising, doesn't it? If you want to know its health benefits, check them out below:





5 Health Benefits Of Khus:

Reduces Eye Redness



Khus sherbat has cooling qualities. Apart from that, khus is high in zinc, which helps to prevent a variety of eye problems. In the summer, a glass of khus sherbat may help lessen the redness in the eyes produced by excessive heat.

Keeps You Hydrated

It is critical to stay hydrated throughout this time of the year. Having khus sharbat at regular intervals may help to prevent dehydration.





May Improve Blood Circulation

Iron, manganese, and vitamin B6 are all abundant in khus. It contains iron, which may enhance the body's blood circulation. On the other hand, the presence of manganese may aid in managing blood pressure levels to some extent.





Rich In Antioxidants

The roots are high in antioxidants and can help increase immunity. Antioxidant qualities can also help to protect our organs and tissues from free radical damage.





Reduces Thirst

This summer cooler aids in significantly reducing excessive thirst. Having a glass of khus sharbat can help you reduce that thirsty feeling and refresh you. You can also add lemon juice to it to boost its nutritional content.











So, with these health benefits, you should surely indulge in some khus. For the same, here we bring you a recipe to make khus sharbat at home. Check it out below:











Khus Sharbat Recipe: Here's How To Make Khus Sharbat











Take sugar and water and stir over low heat till sugar is dissolved.





When dissolved, let it come to a boil and cook till thickened - one thread consistency. Add the khus essence with some green food colour and combine. Let it cool down. Take this syrup and mix with some chilled water to enjoy!











For the full recipe of khus sharbat, click here.











Try out this amazing recipe for yourself, and let us know how it turned out for you.