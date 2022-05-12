India has rung in an early summer this year. As record-high temperatures are observed across the country in the month of April and May itself, people are looking for food and drinks to help cool them down. But can you imagine calling the cops to help procure your food or drink of choice? A man in Telangana recently made this bizarre request and went to this extraordinary extent to get hold of some chilled drinks. According to the latest news, a 22-year-old man called the emergency police services at Dial 100 and requested police officials to arrange two bottles of chilled beer for him. Believe it or not - the incident took place on Friday morning in a village close to Hyderabad, Telangana.





The 22-year-old man, identified as Janigala Madhu, was a school dropout as per New Indian Express. A native of Doulatabad village, he was in Goka Faslabad for a wedding on Thursday night. In the early hours of Friday morning, he called emergency services at 100 and asked them to attend to him urgently. He claimed that a group of people were abusing and threatening to attack him.





Later, when the Telangana policemen rushed to the spot, they found that he was drunk and his complaint was a farce. Then, Madhu requested them to get two beers as the wine shops had closed and what he consumed was insufficient for him. He further argued that police should address all the needs of the people and arranging alcohol for him was his need.

(Also Read: Viral Video: Hyderabad Cop Offering His Lunch To Homeless Kids Melts Internet)

Chilled drinks are the need of the hour in summers, but this man went a tad too far.

A case was registered against Madhu and he was scolded by sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar not to make such false calls in future. "Dial 100 is an emergency service. We request people not to misuse it and only call it when there is a genuine need," said Kumar.





If you are looking for some drinks to cool down this summer, we have just the recipes you need. These five drinks are not just refreshing and chilled but are also low on calories. So, avoid bothering emergency services and whip up these drinks at home instead!





Click here for 5 refreshing low calorie summer drink recipes.