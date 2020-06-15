Surprising Health Benefits Of <i>Khus</i> For Summer By Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Khus was termed as a 'magical root' by Rujuta Diwekar.

Highlights Khus is a root traditionally known for its cooling properties

Rujuta Diwekar posted on Instagram about how it may have health benefits

These include management of hormonal issues such as PCOD

The idea of khus as a summer coolant is not something unfamiliar to most Indian household. The khus root is often consumed in the hot summer months in the form of a green syrupy preparation, also known as Khus ka sherbet. The sweet sherbet is the ultimate thirst quencher for summer. Just a small teaspoonful in a glass of chilled water or soda refreshes you and powers you up with energy for the rest of your day. But did you know that the humble khus root offers a plethora of health benefits as well? Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar posted on Instagram sharing the properties of this 'miracle root'. Take a look:





(Also Read: 5 Benefits Of Having Khus Sharbat In Summers)





"Say Hello to the Khus roots, mother nature's natural coolants. They not just make your paani thanda but have exceptional health benefits," wrote Rujuta Diwekar in the caption of the post. She also spoke about how this miracle root is grown all over the country. It is specially planted around fruit and vegetable crops as it acts as a natural insect and termite repellent. The Khus root, also known as Vetiver, has traditionally been used to flavour water and cool it down and give it a mild fragrance like Chandan, according to Diwekar. Its cooling properties are even extended to using it in the process of making mats, curtains and chatais in order to keep the surroundings cooler during the hot summer months.





As for the health benefits of Khus, it has healing properties for hormonal disorders such as PCOD and low sperm mobility as per Rujuta Diwekar. She spoke about some other important benefits offered by this root such as a smooth, flawless complexion. According to Diwekar, this summer coolant is also a pain-reliever from chronic body aches. It may also help keep illnesses such as Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and fevers at bay, as per Rujuta Diwekar.





(Also Read: 5 Foods To Help Reduce Period Pain By Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar)





Khus sherbet is often consumed during summer months.

So how can you get the best out of Mother Nature's natural superfood? One idea is to consume it as a sherbet; however, due to high sugar content it may not be advisable to drink it in copious amounts. Rujuta Diwekar suggests making Khus water at home instead by cleaning the roots and then soaking them in your drinking water. "You can keep them (Khus Roots) in (the water) for 3 days. Post that, remove them, dry them and reuse up to 3 times," she wrote.





Therefore, the search for the perfect summer coolant ends with the humble Khus root. It is best to make the best use of ancient wisdom about Indian superfoods and go back to our roots for ingredients that can help make our bodies and minds healthier.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







