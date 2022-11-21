Lemon curd is a versatile dish that turns out to be very useful in everyday meals. Lemon curd is a fruit curd that works as an excellent spread and dessert topping. It is usually made with citrus fruits like orange, lemon and grapefruit. We found an easy recipe of fruit curd made with the most common ingredient present in our kitchen - lemon. Lemon curd is an eclectic mix of sweet, tangy and tart flavours, and hence, can be used to level up a variety of snacks and desserts. Consider it as a lemon-flavoured jam in your pantry!





The reason why most people prefer homemade over store-bought lemon curd is that it super easy to make and tastes fresher and better. And why you must make it? Because its uses are many.

Here're Various Uses Of Lemon Curd:

Spread it on toast, pancakes, muffins, croissants, cookies and crackers. Mix with curd to make a flavourful yogurt or smoothie. Use it as a topping for cake, ice cream and sundaes. We might have missed an idea or two, but you get the gist, right?

The recipe for lemon curd was shared by Chef Tejasvi Chandela on her Instagram page, and we must say she has simplified the recipe for us. Just gather egg yolks, castor sugar, butter and lemons, and get started with the recipe. It won't take more than 10 minutes.





How To Make Lemon Curd I Lemon Curd Recipe:

Boil some water in a large pot. Place a smaller pot with egg yolks, sugar, lemon juice and lemon zest on the stand in the simmering water. (You can use a double broiler if you have it.) Whisk while heating for about 5 minutes till the mixture thickens. Now, gradually add butter (one spoon at a time) while whisking continuously till the mixture turns into a thick paste. Remove the pot from the gas. Cover it tightly with a cling wrap and let it cool down in the refrigerator. Your lemon curd is ready.





You can make a large batch of lemon curd and store it in a glass jar for up to seven days. Use as and when required, and enjoy refreshingly delicious meals each time.