Tamil cuisine is extensive to the core. The versatility of Tamil food reflects rich and vibrant culture. Every city in Tamil Nadu has something to offer, for instance - Ambur has biryani, Kancheepuram has spongy idlis, and Madurai has Jigarthanda and Kari Dosa. While speaking about Madurai, this city is known for its historical monuments, temples and a variety of delectable street food. Also called us thoonga nagaram, meaning a city that never sleeps. You can literally have delectable street food like kothu parotta, biryani, idli, appams and dosa till late at night. While there are endless amazing street food options to have in this city, here we bring you one such amazing recipe known as Madurai Kari Dosa.





Madurai Kari Dosa is basically a 3-layered dosa- first layer is plain dosa, second layer is made up of an egg omelette and the top layer is made up of minced meat (mutton ka keema). This popular street food recipe is best served with sambar and different types of chutneys alongside. Wondering how to make it at home? Read on to know the full recipe.





Here's How You Can Make Madurai Kari Dosa | Mutton Keema Dosa Recipe:

To prepare this recipe, all you need to do is prepare a dosa batter then prepare mutton keema in a pressure cooker along with a host of different spices. Once done, bread eggs in a bowl, add seasonings and whip properly.





The next step is to heat oil in a dosa pan, spread batter in a circular motion and then add egg mixture, drizzle some oil over it, top it up with keema and coriander leaves. Cook until the bottom of the dosa becomes crispy.





Flip over and cook again for 2-3 minutes and it's done. Serve and enjoy!





Ps: You can also use leftover keema in the recipe as it will also save your time.





Make this yummy recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.



