Midnight snacking has also become an essential meal for many foodies! The first step on our meal hunt is to roam around the house and look for scrumptious snacks or leftovers. And, if we find nothing to our liking or simply want to indulge in something else, then our go-to dish is the beloved two-minute noodle, Maggi! The go-to snack for Indian households, almost every house has a packet of Maggi stocked in some corner. There is something delicious about this quick and easy noodle that makes it a favourite. While the go-to method of enjoy maggi is as it is, one culinary enthusiast decided to pakodas out of maggi and it turned out be delicious! Here's how you can make this fusion pakoda at home.





As the name suggests, this recipe teaches you how to make pakoda using Maggi. You can prepare noodle pakoda using any instant noodles, but Maggi lovers should stick with Maggi as they will thoroughly enjoy this crispy snack.

Maggi Pakoda Recipe: How To Make Maggi Pakoda

You don't need to make Maggi with the usual method. For preparation, simply boil the Maggi without any masala, grate the cheese, and chop onions and capsicum in cubes. Next, in a bowl, add boiled Maggi, cheese, capsicum and onions. Season this with red chilli powder, Maggi masala, garam masala, salt, and ginger-garlic paste and mix well. Now add the besan and a little bit of water. Combine this with Maggi till the mixture is a bit gooey. Make balls of the Maggi mixture and deep fry them in hot oil till it the pakoda is golden brown!

Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Maggi Pakoda in the Header Section.





Enjoy this pakoda with chilli-garlic sauce or green chutney, whichever you prefer!





Sounds easy, right?! Make this Maggi pakoda at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do let us know in the comments how you liked it!



