Back in the olden days, our dadis and nanis were true kitchen experts. They not only prepared mouth-watering meals but also ensured that no ingredient ever went to waste. For them, kitchen skills were not limited to cooking—they also reflected tradition, health, and sustainability. Like most seasonal produce, mango was never treated as just a pulpy fruit. Even the seeds were used cleverly and deliciously. One remarkable and time-honoured recipe is mango seed mukhwas, also known as aam ki gutli mukhwas—a tangy, nutritious post-meal snack that is extremely simple to make at home. If you love mangoes and follow a zero-waste kitchen philosophy, this is one recipe that should be on your radar. It is not just flavourful but also beneficial for digestion.





Also Read: 5 Delicious Raw Mango Recipes From South India

Photo: Pexels



What Is Mukhwas?

Mukhwas is a traditional Indian mouth freshener commonly consumed after meals. It is typically made using a blend of seeds, spices, and occasionally sweeteners. Its purpose is not only to freshen breath but also to aid digestion. Common ingredients found in various types of mukhwas include saunf (fennel seeds), til (sesame seeds), star anise, and dhaniya (coriander seeds). The term ‘mukhwas' is derived from two Hindi words: mukh, meaning mouth, and was, meaning fragrance or freshness. It is a flavourful and functional way to end a meal.

Is Mango Seed Mukhwas Healthy?

Yes, mango seeds are surprisingly healthy. They are rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, which may help regulate cholesterol and promote overall digestive health. Turning them into a post-meal snack like mukhwas makes them not just palatable, but also beneficial. This homemade digestive mukhwas is free from preservatives and artificial additives, making it a far better option than most store-bought mouth fresheners. Plus, its tangy flavour adds a punch that many packaged alternatives lack.

Photo: Pexels

How To Make Mango Seed Mukhwas | Aam Ki Gutli Mukhwas Recipe

Making this traditional digestive snack is easy. The recipe was originally shared by the Instagram handle @saltinall, and it uses basic kitchen staples.

1. Prepare The Mango Seeds

Take 4-5 mango seeds and squeeze out all the remaining pulp. Wash them thoroughly to remove fibres and residual fruit. Pat dry and then dehydrate them in a preheated oven at 160°C for 15–20 minutes.

2. Pressure Cook The Seeds

Once dehydrated, crack open the hard outer shell to reveal the inner seed. Clean the seed and place it in a pressure cooker with a pinch of salt. Cook for one whistle, then drain and let it cool. Pat it dry and cut into small, bite-sized pieces.

3. Cook The Chopped Seeds

In a kadhai (wok), heat some ghee. Add the chopped seeds along with black salt and red chilli powder. Cook on a low flame for 5–7 minutes until the pieces turn crispy. Let them cool and store in an airtight container. You can now enjoy this tangy, flavourful homemade mango seed mukhwas after your meals.

Watch the full video here:

Also Read: Do The Mangoes You Eat Contain Carbide? 4 Easy Tips To Find Out





So, try this quick and traditional recipe that supports digestion, freshens your breath, and ensures that no part of the mango goes to waste.