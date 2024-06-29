If you are always on the go, drinking juice is a great idea to get several nutrients all at once. A tall glass of fruit and veggie juice can provide you with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Whether it's a tangy orange juice to kickstart your day or a green juice blend to boost energy, juicing has become a popular way to get all nutrients at once. However, juicing often leaves behind a pile of leftover pulp which most people discard. But, this pulp is important as it is packed with fibres and nutrients that can help support a happy digestive system. Instead of throwing the pulp away, you can incorporate this into your daily diet. Intrigued? Then you are on the right page. Read on to learn 5 easy ways to add juice pulp to your diet.





Also Read: 6 Healthy Breakfast Juices: From Beetroot and Kiwi to Kale and Spinach

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Ways You Can Add Leftover Juice Pulp In Your Diet

1. Parathas

Yes! You can make wholesome parathas at home with leftover juice pulp. Imagine starting your day with a burst of flavours and colours from carrots, beets, spinach, etc. all packed into a delicious paratha. Not only does it add a fun twist to your parathas, but also sneaks in extra nutrients that you and your family might otherwise miss. All you have to do is mix the leftover juice pulp in whole wheat flour and knead it like a normal dough. Pair it with your favourite curries and pickles and enjoy!

2. Chutneys

Chutneys are a must-have in Indian households but did you know that you can use leftover juice pulp to make them even more flavourful? Whether you have fruit pulps like apples, oranges, pears or vegetable pulps like tomato and cucumber, they can be made into delightful chutneys. Just blend the leftover juice pulp with green chillies, coriander leaves, mint leaves, salt and lemon. Add a tadka of mustard seeds, hing and curry leaves and enjoy this chutney with your main dishes.

3. Dhokla

Soft and spongy, dhokla is a beloved snack from Gujarat that is made with besan. However, you can give it an extra healthy twist by adding the leftover juice pulp. This won't just increase the nutritional value of the dhokla but also give it a delightful flavour and texture. All you have to do is while making regular dhokla batter, add the juice pulp. Add a pinch of baking soda and steam it. Prepare a sweet and tangy tempering of lemon juice, sugar and water and pour it over the steamed dhokla. Enjoy it with green chutney!

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Pakoras

Who can resist crispy, golden pakoras? What if we tell you that you can make pakoras healthier by adding juice pulp to the batter? Well, yes! Whether you have beetroot, carrot, cucumber, or a mix of vegetable pulps, you can add a wonderful texture and earthy flavour to your pakoras. Just mix two to three spoonfuls of juice pulp in the pakora batter and fry them as usual. This recipe won't just enhance the taste of your regular pakoras but also wow your guests if they drop by unexpectedly.

5. Pulao

Flavourful and aromatic, pulao can be made even more nutritious by adding juice pulp to it. Think of it as a sneaky way to add extra vegetables to your meals without making it evident. All you have to do is while preparing the masala for pulao, add a generous amount of juice pulp in it. The pulp will combine seamlessly with the rice and spices while adding extra flavour to it. It is an easy and delicious way to make your meals healthier without much effort.





Also Read: Can Fruit Juice Harm Your Health? Avoid It In These 5 Instances





Can you think of any other way to incorporate juice pulp into your diet? Let us know in the comments below!