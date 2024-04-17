Just when you feel the scorching heat of summer is getting unbearable, a soothing glass of mango drink brings a brief respite. In fact, most of you will agree that the sweet and juicy mangoes are one of the very few things people enjoy about the season. Hence, we try to sneak the fruit into our summer diet in every possible way. As per y20India.in, there are over 1500 types of mangoes across the world, each having its unique taste, texture, and aroma. In fact, in India, you will find fruit shops selling more than six to eight different varieties of mangoes in each region. While we strongly recommend you try every variety of mango you find, all you need to consider is if the fruit is naturally ripened.

Organic Vs Artificially Ripened Mangoes: What Is The Difference?

To put it simply, naturally ripened mangoes are the ones that are plucked and sold after they mature. On the other hand, artificially ripened ones use chemicals for premature growth, taste, and texture. According to Ashwin Bhadri, CEO at Equinox Labs, "Artificial ripening of mangoes is on the rise across India. It is majorly because of the imbalance between the supply of the product in the market and the rising demand of the customers."





How Are Mangoes Ripened Using Chemicals? What Is Calcium Carbide?

You will often find elders at home asking if the mangoes they are buying have carbide. So, what is carbide? Carbide, or calcium carbide, is a chemical used to ripen mangoes artificially. Ashwin Bhadri states that pouches of calcium carbide are placed with mangoes, which once come in contact with moisture, produce acetylene gas. "The effect of this gas is similar to ethylene - the compound that naturally ripens a fruit," he adds.





A study in the journal Analytical Methods weighs in, "The usage of calcium carbide for mango ripening results in serious health issues like neurological disorders, ulcers, hypoxia, memory loss, and more. Identification of artificially ripened mangoes and quantification of carbide in such fruits help in the prevention of related health problems." In fact, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) prohibits the use of the chemical for artificial ripening, considering the health problems they pose.





How To Identify Mangoes Ripened With Calcium Carbide: 4 Tips To Determine Chemicals In Mangoes

According to the website alphonsomango.in, there are a few simple tricks to find out if the mangoes are ripened with chemicals or not. Let's take you through.

1. The look test:

If the ripened mangoes look unnaturally uniform and have no fruit flies or insects around, then it might be due to the strong smell of chemicals in the fruits.

2. The water test:

When artificially ripened, the mangoes will float on water. So put the mangoes in a bucket of water after buying, to check if they are organic or not.

3. The taste test:

Artificially ripened mangoes will taste less juicy and have a lighter weight, in comparison to the organic ones.

4. The matchstick test:

While it is recommended to conduct this test with utmost safety, you can light a matchstick and bring it near a mango. If the fruit catches fire or sparkles, then understand it is ripened using calcium carbide.

How To Remove Carbide From Mangoes At Home?

The easiest and most effective method is to wash it thoroughly under running water and soak the fruit in a vinegar-water solution for around 15 minutes. An article on alphonsomango.in also states that you can use baking soda and water to soak the mangoes for at least 15 minutes and wash well to remove the chemical residue.





So, what are you waiting for? Get hold of your favourite mangoes and enjoy them without any worry. Happy summer, everyone!