If there is one thing that we Indians take immense pride in - it is our street food. If you look around and see, every nook and cranny of your neighbourhood will have something delightful to offer. And one such street-food favourite is the good old frankie - a wrap made with paratha or roti and stuffed with a scrumptious filling. It is often confused with kathi roll due to their distinct similarities. However, frankie hails from Maharashtra, while kathi rolls are more of a Bengali phenomenon. They are also more juicy and less flaky as compared to kathis. So, if you're a fan of frankies, just like us, here we bring you a delicious recipe shared by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.





This recipe is made using a masaledar chicken mixture stuffed in a roti. It is oozing with spicy flavours and is extremely wholesome. You can have this frankie as an evening snack or even make it for dinner. Pair it with some chutney or ketchup and indulge in its goodness! Wondering how to make it? Let's take a look at the recipe:

Masala Chicken Frankie Recipe: How To Make Masala Chicken Frankie

To begin with the recipe, first, heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds and let them change colour. Add onions, mix and saute well. Now, add finely chopped green chillies and cook till the onions turn translucent.





To make the topping, take onion slices in a bowl. Add chopped green chillies, vinegar and salt. Mix and set aside for 10-15 minutes. After that, add tomato and cook till it turns soft and pulpy.





Next, horizontally slice the chicken breast in half and cut each half into thin strips. Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, chicken masala and salt into the onion-tomato mixture and mix well. Add yogurt, mix and cook on low heat for 2-3 minutes. For the complete detailed recipe, watch the video below:







So, what are you waiting for? Try out this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.