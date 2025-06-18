If you're someone who enjoys non-vegetarian food, you're probably already familiar with meat masala-that one magical spice blend that elevates your dishes with rich flavour and aroma. It's a staple in many homes where non-veg food is regularly cooked. While several ready-made options are available in the market, making meat masala at home ensures freshness, purity, and a customisable taste.
Meat masala is often the key ingredient behind restaurant-style flavours in homemade curries. Although a variety of spices go into non-veg recipes, this masala stands out as the real game-changer.
Also Read: Digestive Issues Ruining Your Summer? These 4 Food Hacks Can Help
What Is Meat Masala?
Meat masala is a powdered spice blend made from a combination of whole spices. It's widely used in preparing dishes like biryani, chicken curry, and mutton curry. Typical ingredients include:
Whole red chillies
Black pepper
Cloves
Whole coriander seeds
Nutmeg
Bay leaves
Green cardamom
Black cardamom
How to Use Meat Masala
Though primarily used in non-vegetarian cooking, meat masala is quite versatile. Here are some ways to include it in your kitchen:
1. For Enhanced Flavour
Since meat masala is a blend of aromatic spices, it can be added to vegetarian or non-vegetarian kebabs, biryani, or pulao to enhance their flavour and aroma.
2. In Marinades
A pinch of meat masala in your chicken or mutton marinade can take the flavour profile to a whole new level.
3. In Dal and Vegetables
For a rich, spiced-up twist, try adding a bit of meat masala to your dal or sabzi. It adds a warm, robust flavour that you'll want to try again and again.
How to Make Meat Masala at Home
Here's a simple way to prepare meat masala in your own kitchen:
Ingredients:
Whole red chillies
Nutmeg
Black pepper
Cloves
Bay leaves
Kasuri methi
Cinnamon
Fennel seeds
Whole coriander seeds
Green cardamom
Black cardamom
Method:
Dry roast all the spices in a pan on medium heat until aromatic.
Transfer the roasted spices to a plate and let them cool completely.
Once cooled, grind them into a fine powder using a spice grinder or a mixer jar.
Store the powder in an airtight jar. Use as required.
Making your own meat masala is not only easy but also gives you the confidence of using pure and fresh spices. Try it once, and you'll find yourself reaching for it every time you want to add a delicious punch to your cooking.