If you're someone who enjoys non-vegetarian food, you're probably already familiar with meat masala-that one magical spice blend that elevates your dishes with rich flavour and aroma. It's a staple in many homes where non-veg food is regularly cooked. While several ready-made options are available in the market, making meat masala at home ensures freshness, purity, and a customisable taste.





Meat masala is often the key ingredient behind restaurant-style flavours in homemade curries. Although a variety of spices go into non-veg recipes, this masala stands out as the real game-changer.





What Is Meat Masala?

Meat masala is a powdered spice blend made from a combination of whole spices. It's widely used in preparing dishes like biryani, chicken curry, and mutton curry. Typical ingredients include:





Whole red chillies





Black pepper





Cloves





Whole coriander seeds





Nutmeg





Bay leaves





Green cardamom





Black cardamom

How to Use Meat Masala

Though primarily used in non-vegetarian cooking, meat masala is quite versatile. Here are some ways to include it in your kitchen:





1. For Enhanced Flavour





Since meat masala is a blend of aromatic spices, it can be added to vegetarian or non-vegetarian kebabs, biryani, or pulao to enhance their flavour and aroma.





2. In Marinades





A pinch of meat masala in your chicken or mutton marinade can take the flavour profile to a whole new level.





3. In Dal and Vegetables





For a rich, spiced-up twist, try adding a bit of meat masala to your dal or sabzi. It adds a warm, robust flavour that you'll want to try again and again.

How to Make Meat Masala at Home

Here's a simple way to prepare meat masala in your own kitchen:





Ingredients:





Whole red chillies





Nutmeg





Black pepper





Cloves





Bay leaves





Kasuri methi





Cinnamon





Fennel seeds





Whole coriander seeds





Green cardamom





Black cardamom





Method:





Dry roast all the spices in a pan on medium heat until aromatic.





Transfer the roasted spices to a plate and let them cool completely.





Once cooled, grind them into a fine powder using a spice grinder or a mixer jar.





Store the powder in an airtight jar. Use as required.





Making your own meat masala is not only easy but also gives you the confidence of using pure and fresh spices. Try it once, and you'll find yourself reaching for it every time you want to add a delicious punch to your cooking.