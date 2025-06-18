We all know that a healthy digestive system is crucial for overall health. While digestive issues can arise at any time during the year, they are more common during summer. Why? It's because the heat can make us dehydrated, which can slow down digestion and cause problems such as bloating and gas. Additionally, changes in diet and routine are also factors that can impact our digestive health. If you're someone who's affected by digestive issues during summer, you'll know that the struggle is real. But don't stress! The good news is that certain food hacks can help you bid farewell to digestive issues.

Below, we'll share four food hacks shared by fitness coach Ralston D'Souza on his official Instagram handle. They're incredibly simple and will ensure a happy tummy all summer long. Before diving into the hacks, let's check out some typical signs of poor digestion.

What Are The Symptoms Of A Weak Digestive System?

Bloating and gas

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Nausea

Vomiting

Irregular bowel movements

How To Improve Digestion? Here Are 4 Food Hacks You Need To Try:

According to Ralston, you can prevent digestive issues by making small changes in your everyday meals and cooking methods. Here are the hacks he shared:

1. Adding Hing To Dal

If you add a pinch of hing to dal, the hing helps break down the complex carbs in dal, making it easier to digest. This helps reduce gas and bloating, providing relief from discomfort.

2. Cooking Mustard And Jeera Seeds In Oil

The fitness coach explains that cracking mustard seeds and jeera seeds in hot oil before cooking helps release essential oils like thymol, which supports digestion.

3. Squeezing Lemon Juice On Dal

When enjoying dal, make sure to squeeze some lemon juice on top. He says that doing so can increase iron absorption from dal by up to 300%.

4. Letting Idli Batter Ferment

He also recommends letting the idli batter ferment for some time before cooking. This helps increase B vitamins and folate in it, while reducing anti-nutrients, making it easier to digest.

Watch the full video below:

How To Improve Digestion In Summer?

Apart from incorporating these digestive-friendly food hacks, there are several other things you can do to keep your digestive system healthy. Staying hydrated, eating light and balanced meals, avoiding spicy or oily foods and managing stress can all help support your gut health. This leads to a comfortable, bloating-free summer.

Now that you know about these food hacks, we hope you'll incorporate them into your daily routine! Stay fit and healthy!