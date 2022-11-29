If you've been to south India, then you probably know that the region is known for its scrumptious food, especially chutneys and finger foods. Whether it's the soft and mushy bonda or the crunchy, bite-sized murukku, south Indian snacks are packed with flavours and go well with your evening cup of tea! Not only are they quick and simple to prepare, but are also quite healthy and can be a part of our diet. And the best part is there are many south Indian snacks that get ready within minutes and you can prepare them for breakfast or when those hunger pangs kick in. There are countless south Indian snacks that you must try in addition to idli and vadas. Here we bring you one more interesting entrant to the list. It is called Morappam!





Morappam is typically fermented for at least 6 hours (depending on the climate) to produce that distinct slightly sour aroma (which is because of the fermentation). The main ingredients to make this snack are urad dal, rice, chana dal and poha. Let's get started with the complete recipe now. Take a look below.

Morappam Recipe | How To Make Morappam

To begin with, separately soak the raw rice, poha, and dals for 2-3 hours. Grind until smooth, then season. Rest for at least 3-4 hours.

Mix in the curd and set aside for 10 minutes. Make the tempering, then stir it into the batter. If using onions, add them now and mix well. Preheat a paniyaram pan and generously grease it. Spoon the batter into the bulges until 3/4 full. Cook for 2 minutes on low-medium heat, then gently flip and cook until golden brown on all sides.





Immediately serve with Kothamalli Thengai Chutney (Coriander Coconut chutney).





