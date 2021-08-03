The Indian food diversity is so immense that if you start counting the number of food items you can have from a state, there will be no end to it. From classic dishes to street food and new fusion foods, there are thousands of things to try. And while we explore the yummy street food, one of the dishes that have captured the hearts of many is the Mumbai-style Frankie. Of course, Mumbai is famous for its vada paos, pao bhaji, dabeli, misul, and so much more but the one thing which stands among these dishes is the lip-smacking Frankie. Filled with vegetables, sauces, masalas, and a Tikki- the humble Frankie is a delicious treat. But if you still haven't had this, then today, we bring you a yummy recipe for the same.





While searching for some easy recipes and regional specialities, we came across this recipe of Mumbai style Tikki Frankie which is super easy to make. People of all ages will love this recipe. So, without waiting any further, let's jump into the recipe of this Frankie.

Here Is The Recipe Of Mumbai Style Frankie | Mumbai Style Frankie Recipe

First, heat some butter and add boiled potatoes, chopped onion, garlic, peas and masalas. Cook these for a while and then make tikkis out of them.





Then in a separate bowl, add some wheat, maida and knead the dough. Roll out the dough and cook it well from both sides. Once done, add some yummy green chutney, put the tikkis, and add vegetables like capsicum and onion. From the top, throw in some chaat masala, hot sauce and mayo. Wrap this Frankie, and then enjoy!





For the full recipe of Mumbai style Frankie, click here.





Make this yummy dish, and let us know how you liked it!









