Over the years, we have come to love Chinese food. Though we might not be eating authentic Chinese, we have managed to mould its dishes to our Indian flavours. From the top favourite 'chowmein' (noodles) to chilli potato - the variations of Indian Chinese are long. And the one thing which we all have come to love is the spring rolls; the crispy and crunchy outer crust and the softness from inside tastes extremely good. While most of us love ordering this dish in restaurants, at some point, we must have tried making this too. But it can always be tricky to make spring rolls and especially the sheet for it.





But to make things easier for you, we bring you an easy and instant recipe of spring rolls shared by food vlogger 'Cook With Parul' which you can cook in just 10 minutes!

Make these instant spring rolls in 10 minutes

Here Is This Recipe For Spring Rolls | Spring Rolls Recipe:

To make the spring roll sheet, you would require one cup of all-purpose flour, some salt, mix water until a thin consistency is formed. Take a non-stick pan, spread some oil, drop one ladle of the batter, and spread it evenly. Cook on low flame until it becomes transparent. Then remove and put aside.

For the filling of the spring roll, you would need one cup chopped onion, four chopped chillies, half cup of poha, some chopped coriander, half a tablespoon of red chilli powder, garam masala, jeera powder, dhaniya powder and red chilli flakes, half tablespoon of turmeric powder and salt according to taste and lemon juice. Mix these together.





Put this mix into your spring roll sheets and roll it tightly. Then fry these spring rolls in oil and enjoy! Serve it with any kind of sauce and garnish it with fried noodles.





Check The Video Here:



