To us, road trips are all about stopping by the road-side eateries and enjoying delicious foods. Dhaba-style kadhai paneer, dal makhani, roti, jeera aloo etc never fail to impress us with their earthy flavours and rustic texture. So much so that we try to replicate these dishes at home time and again. In fact, if your scroll through the internet, you will find various such dhaba-style recipes that can be easily replicated at home. One such popular dish is dhaba-style dal tadka. Yellow dal, cooked with various spices, topped with tadka of ghee and some spices - the dish spells indulgence. Pair it with roti or rice and a portion of jeera aloo and you have a wholesome meal ready in just no time.





This weekend, if you feel like going all desi with your meal, then we have the perfect recipe for you. We bring you the classic dal tadka recipe with a winter-special twist to it. Wonder what that is? Here, we add some fresh and crunchy palak to the dal to make it seasonal and of course, healthy. For the unversed, palak (or spinach) is a storehouse of various essential nutrients that benefit our overall health. Click here to know the health benefits of palak.

Palak Dal Tadka Recipe For Winter Indulgence | How To Make Palak Dal Tadka:

Palak dal tadka is easy, wholesome and can be prepared in not more than 15-20 minutes. This particular recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.

Method To Make Palak Dal Tadka:

Start with cleaning and soaking chana dal in water for at least an hour. Next, wash a bunch of spinach and chop it. Then pressure cook the chana dal with cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, haldi, salt, hing and ghee.

Next, pour some ghee in a kadhai and add jeera, hing, saunf, ginger, garlic to it. Add haldi and red chilli powder and mix well. Add chopped tomatoes, salt as per taste, water and mix well.

Then, add coriander powder, cumin powder and kasoori methi and mix well. Add chopped spinach, mix well and cook with a closed lid. Add the cooked chana dal and mix well.

Prepare a tadka with ghee, jeera, garlic, green chilli, ginger, dry red chilli. Turn of the flame and add Kashmiri red chilli powder. Pour the tempering on the cooked dal and close the lid.

Garnish with chopped coriander, ginger julienne, and slit green chilli and you have palak dal tadka ready to be relished.

Try this dish at home and have an indulgent weekend!