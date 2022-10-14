The weekend is finally here! After working hard throughout the week, we all look forward to the sweet bliss of the weekend. Foodies take it as an opportunity to experiment and explore in the kitchen! We crave something decadent and delicious that we can easily whip up at home and are often browsing the internet for such recipes. Well, look no further! We have found a quick and easy recipe for a fusion snack that is bound to impress your taste buds - it is called paneer tikka sandwich.





The classic tandoori snack - paneer tikka meets the sandwich to make this scrumptious dish. If you have leftover paneer tikka from last night's meal, then you can use to it make this sandwich. In this recipe, we have included a quick paneer tikka recipe too. You can have this paneer tikka sandwich for an indulgent breakfast or a delicious evening snack. Pair this sandwich with ketchup and onion rings. You can also add some cheese to the sandwich if you like.





Paneer Tikka Sandwich Recipe: How To Make Toasted Paneer Sandwich

Start by marinating the chopped paneer, onions, capsicum and tomatoes. The marinade should have yoghurt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, amchur, kasuri methi, ginger-garlic paste and salt. Let this marinate for about 30 minutes. Heat oil in a kadhai and fry the marinated mixture till the paneer is crisp and golden.





Moving on to prepare the sandwich, spread green chutney over slices of bread. Place the paneer tikka on the bread and close the sandwich. Toast the sandwich on a grill till it is evenly crisp. The paneer tikka sandwich is ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Paneer Tikka Sandwich.





Sounds delicious, right?! Make this paneer tikka sandwich at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.