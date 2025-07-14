The month of Sawan, also known as Shravan, holds deep spiritual significance in Hinduism. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this time of year sees his devotees offering prayers and observing fasts, especially on Mondays. Starting from 11 July, the Mondays throughout Sawan are considered auspicious by devotees, many of whom fast to seek Lord Shiva's blessings.





During these fasts, people typically avoid garlic and onion and stick to a satvik diet, which includes sago (sabudana), milk, curd, buckwheat flour, potatoes and seasonal fruits.





Even with a limited list of ingredients, there is no shortage of flavourful fasting dishes. Buckwheat Puri, Sabudana Khichdi, Vrat Wale Paneer Rolls and Samak Rice Pulao are popular options. But if you are in the mood to try something different this Sawan, then this Vrat Special Aloo Chaat should be on your list.

Also Read: Sawan 2025: 6 Traditional Recipes That Are Perfect For The Fasting Season

Why This Aloo Chaat Is A Must-Try During Fasting

Potatoes are fasting favourites for good reason. From Navratri to Sawan Somvar, they work well in multiple vrat-friendly recipes. Think Aloo Rasedaar, Khatta Meetha Vrat Wale Aloo, or crunchy Aloo Pakoras made without regular flour. But this Vrat Special Aloo Chaat has its own spicy twist.





What sets it apart? The mix of green chutney, crushed peanuts and lemon juice adds a refreshing punch. If you like, you can even add chopped tomatoes or a dollop of curd on top for extra texture and taste.

How To Make Vrat-Friendly Aloo Chaat At Home

This potato chaat is not only quick to whip up but also makes for a comforting, crunchy snack to enjoy during Sawan fasts. All you need to do is fry the boiled potatoes until golden brown and mix them with a few spices, chutney and nuts. Top with fresh coriander and pomegranate seeds for that extra colour and bite.

Ingredients For Vrat Special Aloo Chaat

Boiled potatoes - 4





Roasted peanuts - 1/4 cup





Red chilli powder - to taste





Black pepper - to taste





Cumin powder - 1/2 tsp





Rock salt - to taste





Green chutney - 1 tbsp





Curd - optional





Lemon juice - as needed





Fresh green coriander - for garnish





Pomegranate seeds - for garnish

Vrat Special Aloo Chaat Recipe: How To Make Vrat Special Aloo Chaat

Step 1:





Peel four large boiled potatoes and cut them into cubes.





Step 2:





Heat oil in a pan and fry the potato cubes until they are golden and crispy.





Step 3:





Once fried, transfer the potatoes to a mixing bowl. Add red chilli powder, cumin powder, roasted peanuts and black pepper. Mix well.





Step 4:





Add rock salt, green chutney and lemon juice. Toss everything together. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and pomegranate seeds. Serve immediately.





This vibrant Aloo Chaat can be enjoyed not just during Sawan Somvar, but on any fasting day when you want something quick, spicy and satisfying.