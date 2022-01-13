If there is one thing that we can agree upon is that we love to start our day on a delicious note! It is why we look forward to the Sunday morning's chole bhature or pav bhaji. But we can't indulge in such fatty foods for breakfast every day; we need to eat something healthy and nutritious so that our body has the energy to kick start the day. While egg is the most popular choice, vegetarians can't indulge in this healthy food. This is where paneer comes to the rescue! Loaded with proteins and calcium, paneer is a delicious ingredient that is thoroughly enjoyed among Indians. So, if you have been looking for paneer recipes for breakfast then we have five delicious paneer sandwiches just for you.





Here are 5 Paneer Sandwich Recipes For Breakfast:

1.Paneer Corn Sandwich





This paneer corn sandwich replaces unhealthy cheese with protein-rich paneer. You must know that if you grate paneer, you'll get the similar look, feel and taste of other cheeses, and you don't even have to think twice before having it.

Click here for the recipe of Paneer Corn Sandwich.

2. Paneer Toasty





Paneer toasty is so easy to make that you need not even be an expert in the kitchen to crack this. All you need is a crumbled paneer mix, tossed in a melange of spices, place it inside two brown bread slices and put it in a toaster. Enjoy it with easy-homemade salsa and go out with a happy tummy.





Click here for the recipe for Paneer Toasty.





3. Mushroom Paneer Sandwich





Cottage cheese and mushroom toast have a delicious stuffing of spices along with tomatoes, onion, ginger, cottage cheese and mushrooms. Crumbled paneer is sautéed in a pan along with mushrooms and the masala before being stuffed between toasted breads.





Click here for the recipe of Mushroom Paneer Sandwich.





4. Paneer Bhurji Sandwich





This paneer sandwich comes with a desi twist. With turmeric powder, red chilli powder and garlic, the flavourful paneer bhurji is placed in the bread to make a desi sandwich. Enjoy this sandwich as a filling snack or a delicious breakfast.





Click here for the recipe for Paneer Bhurji Sandwich.

5. Veg Grilled Sandwiches





Cucumber, onion, capsicum, potatoes, grated carrots and cottage cheese - all these varied veggies come together to make a terrific combination like no other. That's not all, this grilled sandwich has the added surprise of cream and cheese.





Click here for the recipe for Veg Grilled Sandwiches





Try out these paneer sandwich recipes and tell us which one is your favourite in the comments section.



