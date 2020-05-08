How To Make Peanut Butter In 2 Minutes

Make your own peanut butter at home with this amazing recipe in two minutes.

Highlights Peanut butter is extremely popular with both kids and adults

It is not just delicious but also full of nutrients

Here is a quick and easy peanut butter recipe that you can try at home

Agree or not, there's absolutely nothing more satisfying than a spoonful of peanut butter! Rich and creamy, slathered over a toast or between a sandwich, peanut butter simply make its way to our hearts when it melts in our mouth. And in times of excessive sugar cravings, a giant scoop of peanut butter is all you need! One can find a jar of peanut butter in many homes, simply because it is one ingredient that you can pair with just about everything. A one-stop solution to hunger pangs, cravings to upping the breakfast game, peanut butter could be all you need.





Not just as a spread on breads, peanut butter can be made into cookies or cakes, or even wholesome smoothies that one can chug for breakfast. Due to the presence of peanuts, peanut butter is considered healthier than other spreads such as jams, ketchups and mayonnaise. But is it really necessary for us to buy a jar from the market when we can actually prepare the yummy sweet treat at home in just 2 minutes? Yes, you read that right!





(Also Read: 5 Amazing Peanut Butter Combinations You Would Love To Try)





We have a spectacular, super-quick and easy peanut butter recipe with just four basic ingredients with which you can make a delicious peanut butter right inside your kitchen. Two-minute peanut butter recipe has roasted peanuts, simply combined and blended with vegetable oil, a pinch of salt and some sugar. Voila! You'll have a thick and irresistible homemade peanut butter to spread over bread, blend with nuts and fruits for a smoothie or just chomp it down as is.

Peanut butter is not just a great accompaniment, it is also airly nutritious. With a good combination of carbohydrates, fats and proteins, peanut butter actually supplies all 3 macronutrients in 1 serving. It is also a great source of vitamin E, vitamin B3, vitamin B6, folate, magnesium, copper and manganese. With a great balance o taste and health, this peanut butter is sure to be a hit with both kids and adults.





Find the recipe of two minute peanut butter here. Try at home and let us know the experience in the comments section below.







