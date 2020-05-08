SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • How To Make Peanut Butter In 2 Minutes

How To Make Peanut Butter In 2 Minutes

Peanut butter is loved by kids and adults alike for being a perfect combination of tasty and healthy. Here's how you can make it at home in just 2 minutes!

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: May 08, 2020 11:39 IST

Reddit
How To Make Peanut Butter In 2 Minutes

Make your own peanut butter at home with this amazing recipe in two minutes.

Highlights
  • Peanut butter is extremely popular with both kids and adults
  • It is not just delicious but also full of nutrients
  • Here is a quick and easy peanut butter recipe that you can try at home

Agree or not, there's absolutely nothing more satisfying than a spoonful of peanut butter! Rich and creamy, slathered over a toast or between a sandwich, peanut butter simply make its way to our hearts when it melts in our mouth. And in times of excessive sugar cravings, a giant scoop of peanut butter is all you need! One can find a jar of peanut butter in many homes, simply because it is one ingredient that you can pair with just about everything. A one-stop solution to hunger pangs, cravings to upping the breakfast game, peanut butter could be all you need.

Not just as a spread on breads, peanut butter can be made into cookies or cakes, or even wholesome smoothies that one can chug for breakfast. Due to the presence of peanuts, peanut butter is considered healthier than other spreads such as jams, ketchups and mayonnaise. But is it really necessary for us to buy a jar from the market when we can actually prepare the yummy sweet treat at home in just 2 minutes? Yes, you read that right!

(Also Read: 5 Amazing Peanut Butter Combinations You Would Love To Try)

clgo4elg

We have a spectacular, super-quick and easy peanut butter recipe with just four basic ingredients with which you can make a delicious peanut butter right inside your kitchen. Two-minute peanut butter recipe has roasted peanuts, simply combined and blended with vegetable oil, a pinch of salt and some sugar. Voila! You'll have a thick and irresistible homemade peanut butter to spread over bread, blend with nuts and fruits for a smoothie or just chomp it down as is.

Peanut butter is not just a great accompaniment, it is also airly nutritious. With a good combination of carbohydrates, fats and proteins, peanut butter actually supplies all 3 macronutrients in 1 serving. It is also a great source of vitamin E, vitamin B3, vitamin B6, folate, magnesium, copper and manganese. With a great balance o taste and health, this peanut butter is sure to be a hit with both kids and adults.

Find the recipe of two minute peanut butter here. Try at home and let us know the experience in the comments section below.

Comments

About Aanchal MathurAanchal doesn't share food. A cake in her vicinity is sure to disappear in a record time of 10 seconds. Besides loading up on sugar, she loves bingeing on FRIENDS with a plate of momos. Most likely to find her soulmate on a food app.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Peanut ButterSandwich SpreadPeanut Butter Recipes
Ketogenic Diet: Asparagus, Broccoli And More - Know The Food Options For People Who Can't Or Don't Eat Meat
Ketogenic Diet: Asparagus, Broccoli And More - Know The Food Options For People Who Can't Or Don't Eat Meat
Sachin Tendulkar Chowed Down This Quarantine Snack In Only 60 Seconds!
Sachin Tendulkar Chowed Down This Quarantine Snack In Only 60 Seconds!

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com