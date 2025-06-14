No Indian meal feels complete without that one tiny but mighty thing on the side - the pickle. It is the unsung hero of the thali. Whether your food is a bit bland or you are just in the mood for something punchy, a good pickle can turn it all around. Almost every Indian household has a jar tucked away in a corner, slowly maturing, packed with flavour, and waiting to be scooped onto dal-rice, paratha, roti, or even chilla. There are endless varieties - from lemon and green chilli to garlic and carrot - each one bringing its own kick. But mango pickle? That is in a league of its own. It is the kind you make once during the summer and then keep enjoying for months.





Every region in India puts its own spin on aam ka achar, and today we are talking about the Rajasthani mango pickle - a no-nonsense, full-flavour, masala-packed version that hits all the right notes. Here is how you can make it at home.





Here Are 6 Steps To Make Rajasthani Aam Ka Achar:

Start With The Mangoes

Take about one kilo of raw mangoes. Wash them thoroughly, pat them completely dry with a clean cloth and set them aside. Moisture is the enemy here - it can spoil the pickle before it even begins to pickle. Cut the mangoes into bite-sized pieces and discard the seeds.

Salt And Sun-Dry Them

Put the mango chunks in a large bowl, add turmeric and salt, and give it all a good mix. Let it sit for two hours - this helps draw out the moisture. Spread the pieces out on a clean cloth and leave them to dry under a fan or in the sun. This step is key to extending shelf life.

Toast The Spices

In a pan, dry roast one big bowl of fenugreek seeds and set it aside. Do the same with a small bowl each of fennel seeds and whole coriander. Also, lightly roast a small bowl of mustard seeds. Now, take the mustard seeds, the roasted coriander, and a few fennel seeds and grind them coarsely in a blender.

Mix Everything

Put the dried mango pieces in a mixing bowl. Add the freshly ground spice mix, then tip in the whole fenugreek, fennel, and nigella seeds. Sprinkle in some red chilli powder, more salt if needed, and a pinch of asafoetida. Mix everything really well so the spices coat every piece.

Cook And Cool The Oil

Heat up about 500 grams of mustard oil until it reaches the smoking point, then turn off the heat and let it cool completely. Once cool, pour some of the oil into the mango mixture and stir. Transfer the pickle into a clean, dry glass jar, then top it off with the remaining oil until the pieces are submerged.

Let It Sit For 15 To 20 Days

Cover the mouth of the jar with a clean cotton cloth to keep dust and direct sunlight out. If you like, you can also keep the jar in the sun for a day or two - it helps speed things up. Every couple of days, give it a gentle stir with a dry spoon. The pickle should be ready in about two to three weeks.





Once done, you will have yourself a bold, tangy, spicy homemade Rajasthani mango pickle that goes with just about everything. One batch lasts for months, but fair warning - it rarely ever makes it that far.