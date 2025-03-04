Pickles are a staple in Indian kitchens. They have the magic to completely transform any meal. Whether you are at home or dining out at a restaurant, an Indian thali is almost incomplete without a side of pickle. If you do not have any sabzi at home, pairing a good mango pickle with pulao, paratha, roti, or biryani can make the meal feel complete. While there are many types of pickles made from different ingredients, mango pickle remains an all-time favourite. Small mango pieces are mixed with oil and a blend of spices to create a tangy and spicy delight.





Sure, store-bought mango pickles are easily available, but many people still prefer making them at home using traditional methods. It takes about a month for homemade mango pickle to develop its rich flavour. But making a good batch is not as easy as it sounds-you need to follow the right steps to get it just right. If you want that perfect balance of spice and tang, here are some useful tips to help you make delicious homemade mango pickle.

5 Tips To Make Mango Pickle

1. Wash The Mangoes Properly





Before anything else, wash the mangoes thoroughly to remove any dirt or bacteria. This step is crucial because unclean mangoes can cause the pickle to spoil.





2. Sun-Dry The Mangoes





After washing, wipe the mangoes with a clean cotton cloth, cut them into pieces, and leave them in the sun to dry. This helps remove excess moisture. Just make sure the mangoes do not shrivel up-only the surface should be dry.





3. Dry Roast The Spices





Always dry roast the spices before mixing them with the mangoes. This enhances their flavour and removes any traces of moisture, which helps the pickle last longer.





4. Do Not Skimp On Oil





Mustard oil is the best choice for mango pickle. Be generous with it-the pickle should be completely submerged in oil inside the jar. This acts as a natural preservative and prevents spoilage.





5. Use A Sterilised Jar





Always store the pickle in a clean, sterilised jar with absolutely no moisture inside. A transparent glass jar is ideal as it allows sunlight to reach the pickle, enhancing its flavour as it matures.

How To Make Aam Ka Achar | Mango Pickle Recipe

Mix all the spices together and add half a cup of mustard oil. Sprinkle a little of this spice mix into the jar.





Take some mango pieces and coat them well with the spice mixture. Place a layer of these mango pieces in the jar and sprinkle more spice mix on top.





Repeat the layering process until all the mango pieces are used. Pour any remaining spice mix on top.





Give this mango pickle recipe a shot this summer and enjoy a flavour-packed addition to your meals!

3 Storage Tips For Longer Shelf Life:

Always use a dry spoon to take out the pickle. Any moisture can cause it to spoil.





Keep the jar in a cool, dry place and avoid direct exposure to water or steam.





The more the pickle sits in oil, the better it tastes!

Why Homemade Mango Pickle Is Better Than Store-Bought Pickle

1. Made with fresh, natural ingredients





Homemade mango pickles is prepared using fresh raw mangoes, pure spices, and mustard oil, ensuring a more authentic taste. Store-bought pickles may contain preservatives and artificial flavours.





2. No added chemicals or artificial colours





When you make pickle at home, you control the ingredients, keeping it free from synthetic additives. Packaged pickles often contain preservatives that may alter the natural taste over time.





3.Customisable spice levels and oil quantity





You can adjust the spice and oil according to your taste preferences. Store-bought pickles have a fixed flavour profile, which may not suit everyone.





4. Rich, authentic homemade flavour





Aam ka achar made at home develops a deep, robust taste over time. Mass-produced pickles often have a generic taste that lacks the richness of a homemade batch.





The Bottom Line:





Making aam ka achar at home is easier than you think! With the right ingredients, a little patience, and these expert tips, you can prepare a flavour-packed mango pickle that stays fresh for months.





So, what are you waiting for? Try this recipe this summer and enjoy homemade mango pickle with every meal!