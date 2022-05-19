Ever visited old Delhi? If yes, then you might have noticed swarms of people gathered around the tiny eateries and historic restaurants to enjoy lip-smacking Mughlai food. Kebabs, biryani, changezi, korma and many more recipes, Old Delhi is the ultimate hub to savour the best of desi flavours. However, visiting that place every time when you want to indulge in Mughlai delicacies can be a task. So, here we bring you a restaurant-style chicken korma recipe you can make at home easily. Texture, taste and flavours of this chicken korma recipe is almost similar to the one you get in the restaurants of Old Delhi.





In this Mughlai delicacy, chicken is dunked in a creamy gravy or curd, often mixed with cashew paste, fox nuts or cream. Another prominent feature of the korma dish is the generous use of ghee and spices that imparts loads of flavours to it. This recipe is best paired with khameeri roti to enjoy the wholesome royal feast experience. Now, let's learn how to make it at home.

Restaurant-Style Chicken Korma Recipe: How To Make Restaurant-Style Chicken Korma

To begin with the recipe, you first need to heat oil in a large kadai, add onion slices and wait until it gets golden and crispy. Now in a pan, add a big spoon of ghee and let it melt. Once done, add fox nuts and roast them.





In the same pan, roast cashews and desiccated coconut. Once done, take a handi, put it on the stove, add the same oil in which you fried onions. For the complete recipe of restaurant style chicken korma, click here.

For more Mughlai recipes click here.





For more chicken curry recipes, click here.





Try this authentic recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!