We can never go wrong with paneer. It is that one ingredient that has a special place in every Indian's heart. Whether paneer is in the form of a wholesome curry like shahi paneer or paneer makhani or in the form of a delicious snack like paneer pakora or paneer tikka, a paneer dish can always be found in our dinner menu. If you have been looking for new paneer snacks to munch for mid-week indulgence, then we have the perfect one for you! This paneer snack is not only scrumptious but also has a crunchy twist - paneer popcorn! Serve paneer popcorn the next time you have guests coming over and we guarantee this crispy snack will bring a smile to their faces.





Paneer popcorn is the vegetarian variation of classic chicken popcorn. You don't need to do a lot of preparation to make paneer popcorn; all you need to do is season the paneer, coat it in batter and fry it! The result of this recipe will give a juicy and crunchy snack that is perfect for all occasions.

Use fresh paneer to make popcorn.

How To Make Paneer Popcorn | Easy Paneer Popcorn Recipe:







Start by adding paneer Kashmiri red chilli powder, dry parsley, oregano, black pepper powder and salt in a mixing bowl. Mix the paneer gently so that the paneer cubes don't break. In another bowl, take besan, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder and baking soda. Pour water into the bowl and mix it to make a thick batter. Dip each paneer cube in the patter till it is completely covered. Place the coated paneer in breadcrumbs. Fry the coated paneer till they are golden, the paneer popcorn is ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Paneer Popcorn.











Serve this paneer popcorn with chilli dip or har chutney for a wholesome party snack.











Sounds delicious, right? Make this easy snack for dinner parties and special occasions and impress people with your culinary skills! Do tell us in the comments section how you liked this recipe.









