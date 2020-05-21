Missing Coastal Cuisine? This Courtyard By Marriott's Jhinga Kairi Curry Can Be An Ideal Dish To Satiate Your Cravings

Jhinga kairi recipe also has ingredients like coconut milk, curry leaves, mustard seeds etc

Do you have some prawns and raw mangoes at home? If yes, then take them out because we have a very special recipe to spruce up your meal! Alongside the scorching heat, summer season brings the very tasty kacchi kairi (or raw mango), which is used to prepare many appetising dishes- from chutneys to curries. Courtyard by Marriot's Ummrao restaurant in Mumbai takes the game a step ahead and created an appetising dish by pairing prawns with kacchi kairi - jhinga kairi curry. Chef Mukhtar Qureshi curated the recipe that also has ingredients like coconut milk, curry leaves, mustard seeds and others, making it a perfect dish for all who love coastal cuisine. We bring you the same recipe, straight from Ummrao restaurant's kitchen.





Here's The Recipe Video For Jhinga Kairi Curry:

While preparing this dish, one must always remember that if you are cooking with frozen prawns, it is important to make sure that they are completely defrosted. This can be done easily by placing the prawn in a waterproof package or wrapping in plastic wrap and keeping in cold water for about an hour. Once defrosted, these prawns should be used for cooking immediately. So don your chef coat and get going!





Here's The Written Recipe For Jhinga Kairi Curry With Methods And Ingredients:

Prep Time: 20 minutes





Cook Time: 30 minutes





Serves: 2





Ingredients:





6-8 prawns





2 tbsp Coconut oil





1 tbsp ghee





1/2 tsp mustard seeds





2-3 green chilli, slit





7-8 curry leaves





2 tbsp raw mango, julienne





1/2 tsp turmeric powder





1 onion, sliced





1/2 tsp cumin seeds





1/2 tsp coriander seeds





1/2 tsp saunf





2 tbsp raw coconut





2 whole red chilli





1 tsp bhujwa masala





1 inch ginger





2-3 garlic pods





1 cup Coconut milk





1 tsp red chilli oil





Salt to taste





Water as required





Method:





1. Clean, devein and pat dry the prawns.





2. Roast onion slice, cumin seed, coriander seed, saunf, raw coconut, red chilli whole, bhujwa masala, ginger and garlic together and make a fine paste.





3. In a deep bottom pan pour coconut oil and ghee.





4. Temper curry leaves, green chillis and mustard seeds.





5. Add turmeric, salt, raw mango slices, prawns and roast and blend together.





6. Add the prepared paste and cook well till oil starts to leave from sides.





7. Pour water, coconut milk and red chilli oil.





8. Serve hot.





This dish can be best enjoyed with steamed rice or Malabar porotta.







